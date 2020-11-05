Europa League wrap: Sizzling Sparta humiliate dismal Celtic

Celtic substitute Leigh Griffiths pulled a goal back in the 64th minute - but it was another poor night for Neil Lennon's side
Europa League wrap: Sizzling Sparta humiliate dismal Celtic

Celtic's Albian Ajeti (left) appears dejected after Sparta Prague celebrate scoring their side's fourth goal. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 22:33
Ronnie Esplin

Lukas Julis scored a hat-trick as Sparta Prague claimed a stunning 4-1 away win that sent Celtic to the bottom of their Europa League group.

The Czech Republic side had a clutch of players missing through injury and Covid-19 issues, including number one goalkeeper Milan Heca and teenage star Adam Hlozek, but they took the lead in the 26th minute through striker Julis, and he scored a second just before the interval.

Celtic substitute Leigh Griffiths pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, shortly after coming off the bench, and the Scottish champions, who had lost to AC Milan at home and drawn at Lille in their first two Group H fixtures, then piled on the pressure.

However, they were undone yet again in the 76th minute when Julis tapped in a breakaway goal before substitute Ladislav Krejci headed in a fourth in the final minute to complete a chastening night for Neil Lennon's side.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos wrote his name into the Rangers record books but his 22nd European goal was not enough to daze 10-man Benfica after a 3-3 draw at the Estadio da Luz.

The Colombian was celebrating as he put Steven Gerrard's team 3-1 up in Lisbon, moving him past the club benchmark previously set by Ibrox great Ally McCoist.

But Gers switched off in the final 13 minutes and paid the price as Rafa Silva netted before substitute Darwin Nunez fired home an injury-time equaliser.

The Light Blues fell behind just 60 seconds in when Connor Goldson put through his own net, but the game looked to have turned dramatically in their favour when former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off.

Gerrard watched with delight as his team grabbed a quick-fire double thanks to Diogo Goncalves's own goal and a Glen Kamara strike, with Morelos adding his record-breaking third just after the break.

But despite letting slip a win which would have been Benfica's first ever Europa League defeat at home, the Light Blues remain well placed to reach the last 16, sitting level with the Portuguese giants at the top of Group D on seven points.

Elsewhere, Kelechi Iheanacho's brace kept dominant Leicester on course to reach the Europa League knock-out stages after a crushing 4-0 win over Braga.

The striker's double helped the Foxes take control of Group G and they sit top, three points clear of Braga, after a third straight win in Europe.

Iheanacho has now scored three times in the campaign as he deputised for Jamie Vardy, with Brendan Rodgers having the luxury of resting his eight-goal top scorer.

Abel Ruiz missed a fine chance to give Braga a lifeline before Dennis Praet and James Maddison wrapped up victory for the Foxes' biggest European win.

More in this section

Arsenal v Molde - UEFA Europa League - Group B - Emirates Stadium Sluggish Arsenal get job done in Europe
Harry Kane 200 not out as Spurs win in Bulgaria Harry Kane 200 not out as Spurs win in Bulgaria
Northern Ireland v Austria - UEFA Nations League - Group 1 - League B - Windsor Park Northern Ireland to allow 1,000 fans to watch game against Slovakia
SK Rapid Wien v Dundalk - UEFA Europa League Group B

Nightmare for Dundalk's Aaron McCarey in City of Dreams as Vienna edge thriller

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up