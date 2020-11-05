Europa League wrap: Sizzling Sparta humiliate dismal Celtic

Lukas Julis scored a hat-trick as Sparta Prague claimed a stunning 4-1 away win that sent Celtic to the bottom of their Europa League group.

The Czech Republic side had a clutch of players missing through injury and Covid-19 issues, including number one goalkeeper Milan Heca and teenage star Adam Hlozek, but they took the lead in the 26th minute through striker Julis, and he scored a second just before the interval.

Celtic substitute Leigh Griffiths pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, shortly after coming off the bench, and the Scottish champions, who had lost to AC Milan at home and drawn at Lille in their first two Group H fixtures, then piled on the pressure.

However, they were undone yet again in the 76th minute when Julis tapped in a breakaway goal before substitute Ladislav Krejci headed in a fourth in the final minute to complete a chastening night for Neil Lennon's side.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos wrote his name into the Rangers record books but his 22nd European goal was not enough to daze 10-man Benfica after a 3-3 draw at the Estadio da Luz.

The Colombian was celebrating as he put Steven Gerrard's team 3-1 up in Lisbon, moving him past the club benchmark previously set by Ibrox great Ally McCoist.

But Gers switched off in the final 13 minutes and paid the price as Rafa Silva netted before substitute Darwin Nunez fired home an injury-time equaliser.

The Light Blues fell behind just 60 seconds in when Connor Goldson put through his own net, but the game looked to have turned dramatically in their favour when former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off.

Gerrard watched with delight as his team grabbed a quick-fire double thanks to Diogo Goncalves's own goal and a Glen Kamara strike, with Morelos adding his record-breaking third just after the break.

But despite letting slip a win which would have been Benfica's first ever Europa League defeat at home, the Light Blues remain well placed to reach the last 16, sitting level with the Portuguese giants at the top of Group D on seven points.

Elsewhere, Kelechi Iheanacho's brace kept dominant Leicester on course to reach the Europa League knock-out stages after a crushing 4-0 win over Braga.

The striker's double helped the Foxes take control of Group G and they sit top, three points clear of Braga, after a third straight win in Europe.

Iheanacho has now scored three times in the campaign as he deputised for Jamie Vardy, with Brendan Rodgers having the luxury of resting his eight-goal top scorer.

Abel Ruiz missed a fine chance to give Braga a lifeline before Dennis Praet and James Maddison wrapped up victory for the Foxes' biggest European win.