Sluggish Arsenal get job done in Europe

Europa League: Arsenal 4 Molde 1

Arsenal technically now need one win to qualify for the knock out stages of the Europa League but it already feels they are through after making it three consecutive Thursday wins on a night when they were nowhere near their best.

Arteta said this would be Arsenal's toughest test in Europe so far this season, but the Arsenal manager said that out of respect for their unbeaten Norwegian opponents and not because he knew his team would play so badly for so long.

Europa League fixtures here have never been the biggest of occasions compared to the heady nights of Champions League action when it seemed teams such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich would visit most seasons.

So, Arteta's men cannot blame the empty stadium lack of atmosphere for their sloppy, lack-lustre approach for it is usually only the visiting supporters who bring the noise. Instead, we had to make do with the crackles of local lockdown fireworks for a sense of sporting occasion.

A routine win seemed on the cards when Eddie Nketiah had a shot cleared off the line in the opening minutes but they were soon in for a footballing lesson for thinking it was going to be so easy all night.

The Spanish manager made nine changes from the side that ran relentlessly to win at Manchester United at the weekend, but their replacements – apart from Joe Willock - did little to suggest he will not revert to his A team for this weekend's visit of Aston Villa.

Maybe Arteta should have lingered longer at Old Trafford to get some inside info from former Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

He clearly knows his own mind and looked ready to let rip as he stomped off in front of the press box with a face of fury at half-time even though he had just seen his side cancel out an early Molde goal with a timely equaliser.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (centre right) clears the ball from Molde's Kristoffer Haugen. Picture: Adam Davy

Arsenal improved and deserved their victory but only late on. The way in which they conceded a 22nd-minute goal to a long-range Martin Ellingsen shot summed it up at that stage.

Some poor passing led to the ball going back to keeper Bernd Leno, who compounded the problem with a weak clearance from which Molde immediately regained possession. Ellingsen was then allowed loads of time and space to strike a dipping shot which caught Leno flat-footed.

Arsenal struggled to up the tempo for the rest of the first half even though they were unfortunate to have a Nketiah goal incorrectly disallowed for offside with no VAR to intervene at this level. It was soon after that Kristoffer turned the ball into his own net with Willock poised to finish in first-half injury time.

Arteta's half-time team talk led to an improvement after the break and Arsenal were finally rewarded for a spell of possession when Molde substitute Sheriff Sinyan got their second own goal when he directed another Willock effort over the line.

Molde's Kristoffer Haugen (left) scores an own goal. Picture: Adam Davy

Arsenal's best moment of quality was Nicolas Pepe's sweet 69th-minute strike that served as a reminder of the true gulf between these sides and ensure Arsenal can return to Premier League action with confidence still high.

Man of the match Willock was finally rewarded with a late goal he could call his own when he shot into the roof of the net after great passing from Mohamed Elneny and Pepe.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles (Cedric 63), Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Willian (Saka 64), Ceballos (Elneny 80), Xhaka (Tierney 80), Pepe, Willock, Nketiah. Substitutes: Macey, Bellerin, Gabriel, Lacazette, Runarsson, Aubameyang, Holding, Thomas.

Molde: Linde, Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen (Sinyan 45), Haugen, Aursnes, Eikrem (Brynhildsen 74), Hussain, Ellingsen (Mostrom 86), Omoijuanfo (James 74), Bolly (Knudtzon 63). Substitutes: Risa, Craninx, Christensen, Ranmark, Pedersen.

Referee: Halil Umut Meler(Turkey)