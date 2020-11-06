Shane Duffy's form not a concern as Stephen Kenny copes with McGoldrick's retirement

David McGoldrick's surprise retirement from international football has again focused minds on the Republic of Ireland's difficulties when it comes to creating and scoring goals.

That is the most pressing headache but Stephen Kenny has plenty more on his mind ahead of games against England, Wales and Bulgaria.

Too many players are finding games too hard to come by and yet it was Shane Duffy, who has played 17 times across nine weeks for club and country, that the Ireland boss had most cause to talk up after a difficult spell for the defender at Celtic.

Kenny pointed out that the Derryman, after one game in the previous nine months, has played virtually non-stop since joining the club at the start of September; that he was excellent for Ireland last month; and that Duffy pitched up for an Old Firm derby defeat on the back of those international duties, a major dental procedure and a sleepless night.

“Shane is a tough character.” he said. “There is a saying in Derry: 'take your oil'. Sometimes you have to accept criticism and show your qualities. The criticisms aren't even warranted. I don't agree with it. He made a mistake against Aberdeen but his performances were quite good when he went there first.

“There was a tough run for him with the three games for us and travelling and then going in back on the Thursday and straight in to the Old Firm game. Had they beaten Aberdeen 3-2 it might not have been highlighted. They gave away a penalty in the last minute and drew 3-3 so then it gets highlighted because they dropped points.”

Duffy will likely be the least of Kenny's worries as he prepares for the England friendly at Wembley next Thursday and the Nations League games away to Wales in Cardiff and at home to Bulgaria. The last of those is arguably most important given a win could stave off relegation to Group C.

World Cup seedings are a factor too, although it is too early and too complicated to figure out what the side must do to secure a place in the second rather than the third pot for the qualifier draw early next month. Kenny's take is that performances supersede all that.

Still winless after five games in charge, he has a job in bagging a first against Gareth's Southgate's men in London but the former Dundalk boss defended the decision to accept that friendly rather than a tie against weaker opposition which would have offered more scope for a victory.

The loss of McGoldrick is an undoubted blow even if Kenny claimed it hadn't come as a “shock”. He suggested that the groin injury the player had aggravated during the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia last month, and the fact that it has cost him his place with Sheffield United, were factors in calling time.

“He had an injury that he played with Slovakia,” said the Ireland manager.

“It was in the groin area, the adductor, and it affected his training.

"It affected his training and he lost his place at Sheffield. It’s unfortunate because he was excellent in the games he played for us and he could have made a real impact for us but he has reasons and I respect those reasons.”

McGoldrick's absence was beyond Kenny's control but he has also neglected to include Sean Maguire and Shane Long in this latest gathering. Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Preston North End while Long has bagged just nine minutes for Southampton since the last international window.

Kenny is clearly coming around to the possibility of Aaron Connolly adopting a central role up front. Goals are required, urgently at this stage, and so he has given Luton Town's James Collins afirst call-up since Mick McCarthy's tenure. Five goals in nine games this term aren't easily ignored.

Collins will be 30 in December but he has scored 157 goals in English football and possesses an aerial threat from crosses that would offer the side a more direct threat at a time when they have targeted a more possession-based game.

After all, Kenny has always insisted he will play a system that suits the players available and there was reason for cheer in terms of personnel with Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy both included in the squad after recent injury layoffs while Jack Byrne will join up with the group after the England game.

The Shamrock Rovers playmaker is still recovering match fitness after being “knocked for six”, as Kenny put it, by a positive Covid-19 diagnosis. The manager is banking on Byrne building up his match fitness before joining the squad for the Wales and Bulgaria fixtures.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).