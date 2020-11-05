Harry Kane 200 not out as Spurs win in Bulgaria

Europa League: Ludogorets 1 Spurs 3

Harry Kane has been the subject of debate this week over the penalty he won and scored against Brighton on Sunday, but one thing that has never been in doubt is his goalscoring ability, and last night he hit his 200th Tottenham goal in his 300th game for Spurs as Jose Mourinho's men got back to winning ways in Europe.

Mourinho said he would pick a side of 'full power' after Tottenham’s second string went down to a 1-0 defeat in Antwerp last week, and he was as good as his word in Bulgaria, putting Kane back in the starting line-up against Ludogorets.

Kane started like a man on a mission, alongside Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura in a potent attack, and could have had a hat-trick before he was withdrawn at half-time, with his job done.

Kane really should have opened the scoring inside 80 seconds, when he volleyed over a dinked pass from Harry Winks from close range, and then hit the post with a deflected shot five minutes later, before finally finding the net in the 13th minute by heading home Lucas Moura's corner kick from close range. It was another landmark goal, and his 40th in 60 European games for Tottenham, a strike rate that bears comparison with the best.

Kane is also excelling at assists this season, so it was little surprise that he set up Lucas Moura for the second goal, running on to Bale's perfectly-weighted pass and drilling a low cross from the right for the Brazilian to tap in at the far post.

Spurs were in complete control for most of the match and should have had more than a two goal lead by half-time. Giovani Lo Celso shot over the bar when he could have given Lucas a free run on goal, Bale had a free-kick tipped away by Plamen Iliev, and the Ludogerets keeper saved a header and then a shot from Kane before the break.

Tottenham's Matt Doherty, right, challenges for the ball with Ludogorets' Dominik Yankov. Picture: AP Photo/Anton Uzunov

Jose Mourinho made just two changes at half-time, in contrast to the four he made in anger in Antwerp last week. Moussa Sissoko was replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Kane was rested in order to give Carlos Vinicius another run out.

The big Brazilian should have scored early in the half, when he shot wastefully over the bar. By then, Ludogorets had scored a goal of their own with their first real attempt on goal. Manu tried a shot that Winks got a boot to, only to send the ball high over the back line and into the path of Claudiu Keseru. The Romanian veteran was onside and lashed his close range volley past Joe Hart, who had been a virtual spectator up to that point.

The former England keeper only had one more save of note to make, a simple stop from a stabbed shot, as Tottenham reasserted their authority.

Spurs regained their two-goal lead seconds after Heung Min Son replaced Lucas, as the South Korean set up Lo Celso for a well-deserved goal in the 62nd minute. Son, put through by Hojbjerg, could have finished himself but chose unselfishly to cut the ball back for his Argentinian team-mate to tap home.

Bale went off shortly afterwards, another 65 minutes under his belt as he returns to full match fitness, to cap a good night for Spurs.

They should now qualify comfortably from Group J, and can concentrate on domestic matters next.

Ludogorets 4-2-3-1: Iliev 6; Ikoko 6, Terziev 5, Verdon 6, Nedyalkov 5; Badji 6 (Yordanov 90), Anicet Abel 6 (Tekpetev 59); Manu 6, Cauly Souza 6, Yankov 6; Keseru 7 (Mitkov 59).

Tottenham 4-2-1-3: Hart 7; Doherty 7, Alderweireld 7, Dier 6, Davies 6; Sissoko 6 (Hojbjerg 46), Winks 7; Lo Celso 8 (Ndombele 72); Bale 8 (Bergwijn 65), Kane 8 (Vinicius 46), Lucas Moura 7 (Son 61).

Referee: Fran Jovic (Croatia)