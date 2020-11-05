David McGoldrick retirement decision not a shock to me, Stephen Kenny reveals

Stephen Kenny has lamented David McGoldrick's decision to retire from international football but says it is one he expected.

The Sheffield United striker announced the decision on Wednesday, just weeks shy of his 33rd birthday. The Republic of Ireland boss mentioned an adductor muscle injury that has affected his training as well as a battle for his place with the Blades today but he did not specifically state that these were reasons for his choice.

It's only last month since the former Dundalk boss spoke in considerable detail about McGoldrick's enthusiasm to prolong his part with the Republic despite his age and injury record but McGoldrick has now drawn a curtain on that portion of his career after 14 caps, seven of them coming as competitive starts.

“It wasn't really a shock,” said the Ireland manager who added there has been no talk of the player answering an SOS if required down the line. “I knew it was always his intention to retire at the end of the campaign but he's a great guy, a very popular member of the squad.

I would have liked him to stay on as he has a positive impact on the young attacking players we have. But he has his reasons and I respect his reasons.

"That's the way life is. He was excellent in our game against Slovakia and I certainly wish him well.”

Kenny, understandably, was keen to point the discussion in the direction of the younger players who are filtering into the squad in the past few months but he was quick to accept that McGoldrick has creative attributes that others available to him right now do not. He will be sorely missed in the short-term at the very least.

Ireland's options up front are of considerable interest given the team's ongoing difficulties in finding the net but Kenny has refused to panic and remains upbeat ahead of another triple-header, this one against England (next Thursday), Wales and Bulgaria.

“You have to look at it in isolation. The performance in Slovakia was really good away from home and we dominated the game. The other games, you cannot erase the fact that key players were not available. That is not an excuse, you have to accept criticism if you're not scoring goals, for sure.

“But with my analysis we have only conceded four chances over the three games - two against Slovakia when Darren (Randolph) made a save from a counter-attack from our own corner and Shane Duffy cleared one off the line - none against Wales and Finland hardly anything.

“We created chances playing well and haven't taken them but we have to live with that. I have great faith in the young players coming through ... It's not something I would be negative about, I'm quite optimistic.”

The Ireland boss named quite a few of the younger brigade who may take up the scoring mantle and he has been further encouraged by the availability of veterans Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy who have been included in this gathering after recent injury concerns.

McCarthy is already back training with Crystal Palace and expects to be included in the matchday panel for the home game against Leeds United this Saturday. Coleman was due to return to training with Everton today.

These are the last games Ireland will play before the World Cup qualifying draw takes place but it is unclear as of yet what the team would have to do across the three outings to ensure a second- rather than a third-placed seeding and Kenny claims he is by no means “fixated” on that, or even results.

The decision to take up the offer of a game against England at Wembley when their ranking was of such interest has been questioned but the manager is clearly taking a longer-term approach even as he chases a first win that would give him more breathing space.

“I could have got a really low ranked team at home, try to get goals and a victory and it parks that but we didn't, we took on England. Does it make sense? People go on about win game ratios in friendlies. Is that important?

“I'm looking for the team to develop and we don't fear anyone. It's about how we can improve and these are good games, England in Wembley and Wales in Cardiff. The players are excited about playing in them. It gives us the chance to improve ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

“We've only beaten England twice in our history, 1948 and 1988.

None of the players were born when we beat England last, apart from Darren Randolph. They are good games and we can look forward to them.