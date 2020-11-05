United eye Mauricio Pochettino as Solskjaer's replacement

Manchester United chiefs have, according to reports, sounded out Mauricio Pochettino as calls intensify for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked from the Old Trafford hotseat.

The Manchester Evening News today reported that United bosses have this week made contact with Pochettino's representatives to gauge his interest in the role.

United’s shock Champions League to Istanbul Basaksehir has ratcheted up the pressure on Solskjaer who remained tightlipped when asked whether he feared for his job after the 2-1 reverse in Turkey He said: "I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it's early on and opinions are out there all the time. You've got to stay strong. I'm employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff."

United have lost three of their six league games already this term and have not lost four of their first seven in a league campaign since 1989-90.

United face Everton on Saturday and a defeat could see them slip to 17th in the table before the two week break for the November internationals.

Earlier this week the former Spurs’ manager, Pochettino, expressed a desire to return to football. "I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game," Pochettino said on Sky’s Monday Night Football. "It's not stress when you are working, it's not stress going into the training round to prepare the match and to compete. I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it's difficult, we are inside and working on doing things. That's the reality."