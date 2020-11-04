Timo Werner on the spot as Chelsea ease to victory

Champions League: Chelsea 3 Rennes 0

Frank Lampard may not be having much luck with injuries and illness this season, but the Chelsea manager cannot complain about much else, especially refereeing decisions in the Champions League.

A year ago Thursday the Blues were 4-1 down in this same stadium, being comprehensively outplayed by Ajax, when an extraordinary three-minute spell saw two opponents sent off and a penalty that allowed Chelsea to get back into the game and eventually salvage a 4-4 draw.

Tonight Lampard's men were anticipating an easier ride against Rennes, and their task was made significantly simpler before half-time when referee Felix Zwayer awarded the Blues two penalties and sent off defender Dalbert for yellow card offences each time.

Timo Werner had become Chelsea's designated penalty-taker in Russia last week, when he converted one against Krasnodar after Jorginho had missed from the spot earlier in that 4-0 win.

And Werner made no mistake with his two penalties, having being tripped by Dalbert in the 10th minute, and then firing home after the Brazilian defender was found guilty of handball five minutes before half-time It was harsh on Dalbert, as Tammy Abraham's close range shot cannoned off his thigh and flew up to hit his armpit. Zwayer took his time to review the incident on a pitchside monitor before pointing to the spot and showing Dalbert a second yellow card, a double whammy for the French side.

Down to ten men, Rennes never had a chance and it was all about damage limitation from that point on. Abraham made it 3-0 in the 50th minute, timing his run perfectly to clip home Reece James' cross at the near post.

The England striker was replaced shortly afterwards by Olivier Giroud, who squandered an excellent chance to score when he was through on goal in the 73rd minute, but the Frenchman stabbed his shot straight at Rennes keeper Alfred Gomis. Giroud also put a header wide in stoppage time.

Chelsea's Timo Werner (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Picture: Clive Rose/PA Wire.

Werner, by contrast is on a hot streak, with seven goals in his past eight games for Chelsea. Strangely, he had a relatively quiet game apart from his goals, although he was denied a hat-trick only by a superb sliding challenge from Damien Da Silva on the goal-line midway through the second half.

Lampard can rightly be pleased that things are finally falling into place nicely, with Werner and his other new signings bedding in well, forwards scoring freely and his defence racking up a fifth successive clean sheet for the first time in 10 years. Petr Cech, who was signed from Rennes, was the Chelsea's goalkeeper during their most successful period, and it was the Czech, in his current role as the club's sporting director, who recommended signing Edouard Mendy from Rennes in September.

The Senegalese keeper has been a huge catalyst in Chelsea's defensive improvement, keeping six clean sheets in his past six games, but he had little to do against his former side, with Thiago Silva again marshalling his defence superbly. Mendy's one save of note came in the 83rd minute when he parried a powerful shot from Rennes substitute Clement Grenier, and although Jeremy Doku put a follow-up shot into the net, he was well offside.

Lampard made a rash of substitutions in order to protect Silva and and rest others, which came as no surprise given the latest absences from his squad. Christian Pulisic was already ruled out with a minor hamstring injury, but more worrying was the news before kick-off that Kai Havertz is in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Lampard said he had been sent home as a precautionary measure, and the rest of the squad had returned negative tests, but the German will miss this weekend's game against Sheffield United.

But otherwise things are looking up for Lampard, who was under pressure barely a month ago. Chelsea look certain to qualify from Group E, and are steadily moving up the table. More importantly they have stopped leaking goals at one end, while finding a way to score freely at the other.

Happy days indeed.

Chelsea 4-3-3: Mendy 7; James 7, Zouma 6, Silva 8 (Rudiger 68), Chilwell 7 (Emerson 63); Kante 7 (Kovacic 63), Jorginho 7, Mount 7 ; Ziyech 6 (Hudson-Odoi 75) , Abraham 7 (Giroud 63), Werner 8.

Rennes 4-1-4-1: Gomis 7; Traore 6, Da Silva 7, Aguerd 6, Dalbert 5; Nzonzi 6 (Grenier 62); Gboho 6 (Del Castillo 62), Lea-Siliki 6 (Truffert 46), Bourigeaud 6, Terrier 6 (Doku 62); Guirassy 5 (Hunou 75).

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany).