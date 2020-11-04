Kai Havertz self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test

Kai Havertz missed Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Rennes at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Germany playmaker has started self-isolation, so Jorginho stepped into Chelsea’s midfield for the Group E meeting with Rennes.

Chelsea returned a number of positive Covid tests after their short break between the end of last season and the start of the new term.

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19. As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.#CHEREN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2020

The Blues kept the identities of those players under wraps, but have now had to confirm Havertz’s situation, with the 21-year-old now out of action.

“Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19,” Chelsea confirmed on social media.

“As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.”

Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech again formed a three-pronged attack for the Blues for the midweek Champions League encounter.