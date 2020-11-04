David McGoldrick retires from Republic of Ireland duty

The Sheffield United forward has decided to retire from international football to concentrate on his club career and family
David McGoldrick retires from Republic of Ireland duty

David McGoldrick. Photo by Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 17:03

Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old has made 14 Ireland appearances, having made his debut in November 2014 in a 4-1 win over the United States.

McGoldrick scored his only goal for Ireland in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the UEFA 2020 European Championships qualifying campaign at the Aviva Stadium in September 2019. His performances during the campaign saw him named as the 'Three' FAI Senior Men's Player of the Year in August 2020.

The Sheffield United forward has decided to retire from international football to concentrate on his club career and family.

- More to follow...

More in this section

Arsenal v Watford - Premier League - Emirates Stadium David Luiz back in contention as Mikel Arteta says he will rotate squad again
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Mourinho: Speak to Liverpool, Manchester United, and City about ‘clever’ players, not Harry Kane
Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League - Villa Park Southampton striker Danny Ings ruled out for up to six weeks with knee injury
Diego Maradona File Photo

Diego Maradona showing signs of improvement after brain surgery, says doctor

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up