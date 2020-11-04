David McGoldrick retires from Republic of Ireland duty

Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old has made 14 Ireland appearances, having made his debut in November 2014 in a 4-1 win over the United States.

McGoldrick scored his only goal for Ireland in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the UEFA 2020 European Championships qualifying campaign at the Aviva Stadium in September 2019. His performances during the campaign saw him named as the 'Three' FAI Senior Men's Player of the Year in August 2020.

The Sheffield United forward has decided to retire from international football to concentrate on his club career and family.

