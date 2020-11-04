Mourinho: Speak to Liverpool, Manchester United, and City about ‘clever’ players, not Harry Kane

Mourinho: Speak to Liverpool, Manchester United, and City about ‘clever’ players, not Harry Kane

Brighton’s Adam Lallana (top) brings down Tottenham’s Harry Kane inside the box, resulting in a penalty.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 13:27
Jonathan Veal, PA

Jose Mourinho has leapt to the defence of Harry Kane over criticism for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

Kane appeared to draw a foul from Adam Lallana to win the spot-kick, which he then converted.

But Spurs boss Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of the England striker during his press conference ahead of the Europa League tie against Ludogorets, claiming Lallana had been reckless.

Harry Kane scored the penalty (John Walton/PA)

“Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and (Adam) Lallana came in a reckless fashion. Why are you saying it is clever?” Mourinho said.

“Clever is taking the ball and scoring a goal. It’s a foul.

“I thought it was a direct free-kick but VAR said it was inside the box because it was on the line. What are we talking about being clever?

Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and (Adam) Lallana came in a reckless fashion

Jose Mourinho

“Harry Kane just wants to score goals. Lallana was reckless.

“Why are you speaking about us? Speak about Liverpool, Manchester United, City and others with ‘clever’ players and getting penalties. Don’t speak about Harry Kane.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v LASK - UEFA Europa League - Group J - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sergio Reguilon tricked by Tottenham team-mates over Gareth Bale’s love of golf
Football rumours: Spurs confident of holding onto Son Football rumours: Spurs confident of holding onto Son
Italy Soccer Champions League Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form
tottenhampa-sourceplace: uk
Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League - Villa Park

Southampton striker Danny Ings ruled out for up to six weeks with knee injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up