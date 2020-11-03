Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Argentina legend Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a blood clot on the brain, a day after he was admitted to hospital in Buenos Aires.

Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma, his doctor said.

A subdural haematoma is a pooling of blood, sometimes caused by a head injury, that can put pressure on the brain.

Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, said the procedure was a “routine surgery”, according to Reuters.

“We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention,” Luque said.

Luque added that Maradona will be transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province.

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina on Monday for anaemia and dehydration.

Maradona, who played for the likes of Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors before hanging up his boots in 1997, led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time.

At present he is coaching local club Gimnasia y Esgrima, a team from La Plata in Argentina's Primera División. He last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before his side’s league match against Patronato.

Earlier, Luque had said the former Argentina captain was "not well psychologically" and that had affected him physically. Luque also said the issue was not related to coronavirus.

Luque was quoted by Argentinian television's ESPN F90 as saying: "I didn't see him as I would like to see him. We need to be calm. This is not an emergency situation. Diego is well, but he could be better. You see some situations that make you believe that it is good to come to a clinic, to hydrate, draw blood.

"Let's see how many days. Let's see how much can be done. My idea is to have at least three days for him to hydrate well. It's looking at what's best for him. There is no emergency.

"I told him: 'Diego, you come here'. He said no because he had to manage and I told him to come along so that later he would be able to play.

"I've seen Maradona when he's bad. When he's bad he does not accept help. Sometimes you have to push him a little more and this was one of those times.

"For now he is convinced. How am I going to bring him if not? Maradona is not well psychologically and, as with everyone, that affects him physically."