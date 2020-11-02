Derry City charged by FAI for failing to fulfil Rovers fixture

The FAI have charged Derry City with failing to fulfil last week’s League of Ireland game against Shamrock Rovers, leading to a possible forfeiture.

The club informed the FAI that Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has stood down their entire first-team squad and staff for a 14-day period of self-isolation, until November 6 inclusive, following positive tests in the squad.

The matter was referred to the FAI’s disciplinary control unit.

Derry's FAI Cup quarter-final with Sligo Rovers, which was due to be played at the Showgrounds last Sunday, was also postponed.

Before last week’s postponement, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon wrote to the clubs on the issue of Covid-19.

It read: “As you are aware, the FAI have been working with all SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League clubs during this period to ensure that matches are played despite the pandemic and we have, up to now, accommodated postponing matches where significant numbers of Covid-19 cases have occurred within a club rather than insisting that games go ahead or having teams forfeit games.

“However, given the late stage of the competition, the fact that there are now no further dates available in the schedule for rearranged games and taking into account players contracts and the potential costs to clubs in extending the season, the FAI will not postpone any further matches in the SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League for Covid-related reasons from Wednesday October 21.

“This includes all remaining regular season matches and the promotion/relegation playoff matches.

"This decision has been made in order to try to ensure that the leagues finish on time in what has been an extraordinary season and one that was not envisaged by anyone when planning for this season.”

Derry could be facing a 3-0 defeat from this ruling but will likely appeal, given the matter was beyond their control.