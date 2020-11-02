'It'll be in the back of my mind forever': Ireland own goal will haunt Áine O'Gorman

Uefa Women’s Champions League First Qualifying Round: Glasgow City v Peamount United, Wednesday, 7pm, Broadwood Stadium

Áine O'Gorman has seen and savoured much over her 14-year international career but admits her latest inadvertent contribution will linger most.

With Ireland’s Euro play-off hopes resting on avoiding defeat to Ukraine, the full-back’s heavy backpass midway through the first half was misread by rookie goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

The own goal proved the difference in Ireland’s penultimate qualifier, narrowing their sole route into next year’s finals down to pulling off the shock of the competition by beating eight-time winners Germany on December 1.

Although O’Gorman has a nice distraction of Peamount United’s Champions League tie against Glasgow City on Wednesday night, erasing the memories of her 104th cap is impossible.

“Look, it hurts,” admitted the Wicklow native, speaking just 10 days on.

“I think it will be in the back of my mind forever.

“You get asked over your career about bouncing back and reacting to setbacks. When that’s asked now, it’s going to be that night in Kiev.

“It’s all about having a good attitude. I’ve never worked with a sports psychologist in the past but have read into things, taking bits of information that might help me personally in my game.

“It’s all about the mindset and getting back out playing.”

Thankfully, O’Gorman gets to do just that on a different European stage on Wednesday. Her League of Ireland title holders last night took a flight to face Glasgow City in the first qualifying round.

Glasgow are the dominant force of Scottish football — winning 13 titles on the trot — and reached the quarter-finals of last season’s competition.

Cork native Clare Shine and Manchester City loanee Tyler Toland, both international teammates of O’Gorman, could feature in the opposition line-up.

The veteran was part of the last Peamount side to reach the knockout stages back in 2011, when they lost over two legs to Paris Saint-Germain.

While the Scottish game has flourished since — their senior team reaching the last two major tournaments — Irish teams have stagnated on the club and country circuit.

“It’s probably been a really good focus for me to come back from the Ukraine game to this match,” O’Gorman admitted. “Glasgow is a good model for Peamount if we want to keep winning leagues and progress in European competition.

“They have put in a professional set-up and so have Celtic. Even Rangers have gone professional and signed some of these Glasgow players on pre-contracts.

“We know we're going to be up against it but we’ve nothing to lose in a one-leg cup tie.”