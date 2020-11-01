Dundalk and St Pat's share spoils in European race

Patrick Hoban and Robbie Benson exchanged goals at Richmond Park
Dundalk and St Pat's share spoils in European race

Robbie Benson of St Patrick's Athletic, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with team-mates during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St. Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 20:04
Paul Buttner, Richmond Park

SSE Airtricity League: St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Dundalk 1 

As they both did in the first game of the season’s restart at Oriel Park at the end of July, Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban and Robbie Benson swapped goals, though it’s St Patrick’s who will feel they did more than enough to win this one at Richmond Park.

The point does keep Saints’ European aspirations alive as Dundalk, looking a little sluggish despite five changes from their exertions at Arsenal in the Europa League last Thursday, may need a point themselves to secure European qualification.

Despite the wind-swept conditions, St Pat’s had a good shape as they took the game to the visitors, carving the first real opening on 18 minutes.

Saints’ defender Lee Desmond nicked Dan Cleary’s attempted pass off the toe of striker Hoban. Jordan Gibson then fed Billy King who showed clever feet to tee up the shot which Gary Rogers did well to parry.

Dundalk were far more clinical as they took the lead from their first opportunity five minutes later.

Stefan Colovic’s deep diagonal ball found Darragh Leahy whose cross was turned home from close range by Hoban.

Unbowed, St Pat’s continued to play and ought to have been level on 27 minutes.

Jamie Lennon’s perfectly weighted through ball found the run of Gibson, who took the ball around Rogers but shot into the side netting.

As in the first half, St Pat’s passed the ball well after the break and finally got their reward on 64 minutes when Desmond hooked a cross into the area for Benson to score with a well-placed header against his former club.

While St Pat’s continued to enjoy more of the ball, Dundalk remained dangerous on the break with Michael Duffy having a shot deflected for a corner before Brendan Clarke saved well from substitute David McMillan late on.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke; Desmond, McNally, Bermingham; Feely, Lennon, Benson, Forrester, Griffin; King (Burns, 80), Gibson (Doona, 85).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary (Boyle, 78); Gannon (Mountney, 68), Sloggett, Shields, Leahy (Dummigan, 67); Colovic (Flores, 56), Duffy (McMillan, 78); Hoban.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

More in this section

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Paul Pogba vows to learn from ‘stupid mistake’ after gifting Arsenal penalty
'Rashford's body language was shocking, really shocking' - Roy Keane slams United's lack of leaders 'Rashford's body language was shocking, really shocking' - Roy Keane slams United's lack of leaders
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Would an Old Trafford crowd put up with Man United's home woes as Arsenal end away hoodoo?

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up