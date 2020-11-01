Dundalk and St Pat's share spoils in European race

SSE Airtricity League: St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Dundalk 1

As they both did in the first game of the season’s restart at Oriel Park at the end of July, Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban and Robbie Benson swapped goals, though it’s St Patrick’s who will feel they did more than enough to win this one at Richmond Park.

The point does keep Saints’ European aspirations alive as Dundalk, looking a little sluggish despite five changes from their exertions at Arsenal in the Europa League last Thursday, may need a point themselves to secure European qualification.

Despite the wind-swept conditions, St Pat’s had a good shape as they took the game to the visitors, carving the first real opening on 18 minutes.

Saints’ defender Lee Desmond nicked Dan Cleary’s attempted pass off the toe of striker Hoban. Jordan Gibson then fed Billy King who showed clever feet to tee up the shot which Gary Rogers did well to parry.

Dundalk were far more clinical as they took the lead from their first opportunity five minutes later.

Stefan Colovic’s deep diagonal ball found Darragh Leahy whose cross was turned home from close range by Hoban.

Unbowed, St Pat’s continued to play and ought to have been level on 27 minutes.

Jamie Lennon’s perfectly weighted through ball found the run of Gibson, who took the ball around Rogers but shot into the side netting.

As in the first half, St Pat’s passed the ball well after the break and finally got their reward on 64 minutes when Desmond hooked a cross into the area for Benson to score with a well-placed header against his former club.

While St Pat’s continued to enjoy more of the ball, Dundalk remained dangerous on the break with Michael Duffy having a shot deflected for a corner before Brendan Clarke saved well from substitute David McMillan late on.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke; Desmond, McNally, Bermingham; Feely, Lennon, Benson, Forrester, Griffin; King (Burns, 80), Gibson (Doona, 85).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary (Boyle, 78); Gannon (Mountney, 68), Sloggett, Shields, Leahy (Dummigan, 67); Colovic (Flores, 56), Duffy (McMillan, 78); Hoban.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).