'Rashford's body language was shocking, really shocking' - Roy Keane slams United's lack of leaders

Roy Keane was scathing about the lack of leadership shown by Manchester United's players in the 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford.

In his role as Sky Sports pundit, Keane said: "On top of the lack of energy and enthusiasm, they lacked quality. That would really concern me. No quality, no composure, some of the performances really really poor.

“Olly (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) once again will be scratching his head. We were talking about, had they turned the corner, it’s the longest corner ever.

“I’m not convinced with these players. I’m always talking about characters, I don’t see enough of them at Manchester United."

Marcus Rashford's fine form and remarkable off-field campaigning has made him the one Manchester United player exempt from criticism in recent times, but Keane changed that.

“You look at Rashford today, I know he’s had a lot of plaudits over the last few months and he’s still a young man, but his body language today was shocking. Really shocking. Shrugging his shoulders when things weren't going his way. You roll your sleeves up at Manchester United.

“Things aren’t going your way and that's when you need leaders and characters. It’s not that I don’t see enough of them, I don’t any leaders out there. Right through the whole team. From the experienced players. Really really worrying for United.

“The last year, year and a half, you give them the benefit of the doubt… recruitment blah blah blah, what’s happening upstairs. But what I saw today, real lack of quality in Manchester United, it’s a long way back for this club.

“I don’t see men out there. I don’t see guys you want to get in the trenches with. Guys you trust. Olly has to trust these players. Your job depends on those guys on the pitch. If you’ve to trust them lads out there, God help us.

“Alex Ferguson used always made the point that you need courage to be a Manchester United player, wanting the ball when you don't really want it, bravery in that way. Wanting possession when fans are on your back and so on. We saw United players tonight taking the easy option."

“The Arsenal players were strolling around. It was easy for Arsenal. Get in somebody’s face. Smash somebody.”

Keane was impressed with one of the midfielders on show at Old Trafford, Thomas Partey, Arsenal's transfer window arrival from Atletico Madrid.

"The more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. Obviously, I had my battles with Patrick Vieira. I think this kid's got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.

"Because he's big and strong and aggressive and he likes to pass it forward. He can deal with the ball. he looks comfortable with the ball."