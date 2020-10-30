England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

Stiles married his wife Kay, the sister of former Republic of Ireland international John Giles, in 1961
England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has died at the age of 78.

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 16:05
Press Association

Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, has died aged 78 after a long illness.

Stiles was also part of the Manchester United side which became the first English club to win the European Cup two years later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

A statement issued by the Stiles family read: “The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness.“The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the World Cup semi-final. In total he won 28 caps, the lowest number of any of the World Cup-winning side.

Stiles married his wife Kay, the sister of former Republic of Ireland international John Giles, in 1961. He is survived by her and their three sons – former professional footballer John, Peter and Rob.

