Mick McCarthy set for management return in Cyprus

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is set for a return to management after Cyprus outfit Apoel confirmed they have opened discussions with the 61-year-old.

McCarthy has been out of work since April after the FAI opted to accelerate the succession plan with Stephen Kenny due to Covid-19 deferring the Euro 2021 play-off against Slovakia by six months.

While the former Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves boss has been linked with jobs in the English Championship, he is today flying to Cyprus to watch Apoel face league leaders Apollon on Saturday.

“The company APOEL FC informs that it expects the Irish coach Michael McCarthy tomorrow in Cyprus, so that the discussions regarding the possibility of cooperation are completed,” the club said in a statement.

“Mr McCarthy will be at the GSP stage to watch the APOEL-Apollon match."

Apoel fired manager Marinos Ouzounidis on Monday following a poor run of form, including the club’s exit from the Europa League against Czech side Slovan Liberec.

They are currently languishing in tenth spot of the 14-team top-flight.

It was the second stint of Ouzounidis as Apoel manager, having taken over from Norwegian Kare Ingebrigtsen last February.

In 16 games, Ouzounidis won just five games, drawing another and suffering six defeats.

His team failed to score in eight of those games.

It’s a far cry from the club’s heady days. They are the most successful club in Cyprus with 28 league titles but their fortunes have plummeted since failing to retain their crown for the eighth successive time last year.