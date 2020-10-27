Derry City's clash with champions Shamrock Rovers off due to Covid cases

Derry City will not be able to fulfill their Airtricity League clash with champions Shamrock Rovers tomorrow night, the FAI have announced.

The entire squad must go into a 14-day self-isolation after positive cases of Covid-19 at the club, it was confirmed.

The Hoops were due to be presented with the League of Ireland championship trophy after the live televised game at Tallaght Stadium.

Bohemians’ home defeat to Finn Harps last Saturday confirmed Rovers’ record-extending 18th title.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said at a press briefing this morning he expected the game to be called off.

"Derry City Football Club have confirmed to the Football Association of Ireland that they are unable to fulfil Wednesday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Shamrock Rovers due to positive COVID-19 test results from players and staff at the club," an FAI statement read.

"The club have also informed the FAI that Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has stood down their entire first team squad and staff for a 14-day period of self-isolation, until November 6th inclusive, following these positive tests.

"As a result of this confirmation from Derry City FC, the failure to fulfil Wednesday night’s fixture against Shamrock Rovers will now be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Committee in accordance with FAI Rules and the Participation Agreement."

Derry's FAI Cup quarter-final with Sligo has also been postponed, the FAI said.