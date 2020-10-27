Alex Neil wants to see skipper Alan Browne sign new Preston North End deal

Preston North End manager Alex Neil wants Alan Browne’s contract situation sorted out soon to cement his role as club captain.

Browne scored both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Huddersfield despite playing as a makeshift wing-back.

The Republic of Ireland international is among a number of key players in the final stages of their current deals at Deepdale.

In all seven of North End’s Championship games this season, Browne has worn the skipper’s armband.

Neil wants that to stay the case in the future.

“Alan will be my club captain, there is no question about that,” said Neil.

“I just want to try and get his contract sorted out so he stays and can be my club captain for a long period of time.”

Browne’s double at the John Smith’s Stadium were his first goals of the season, with him last finding the net before lockdown in February. He hit four goals for PNE in the last campaign compared to 13 in 2018/19 Neil knows why the goals have dried up somewhat for Browne.

“Unfortunately for Alan a lot of that is to do with where I have played him,” said Neil.

“He hasn’t played as the No.10 too often, the position which served him so well a couple of years ago.

“Daniel Johnson took that mantle last season and you do need to share the goals about.

“I’ve always relied on Alan in my team because he has done great for me.

“He is a proper lad who will give everything.” Browne playing in the right wing-back role came about due to a late change of system by Neil – he chose to mirror Huddersfield’s formation on seeing the teamsheet. The intention had been to start as they did for the win at QPR, with Browne in a deeper midfield role.

His two goals came in as many minutes early in the second half, the home side having taken the lead in the eighth minute.

Browne said: “The first goal I scored was the sort of thing I work on every day in training.

“If I hadn’t scored that shot, I probably wouldn’t have been able to sleep afterwards.

“It was inside the box and is the sort of goal I should be scoring.

“The second was a mistake from the keeper, it fell nicely and it was there to be put away.

“It was nice to get two goals and turn the game on its head.

“After that the gaffer went all out, he made some really aggressive substitutions, probably the most attacking players he had on the bench he brought on.

“We couldn’t get the third to properly finish them off, which was disappointing – we should have scored more.”