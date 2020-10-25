Pep Guardiola fears some Manchester City players already 'burning out'

Pep Guardiola looked exhausted mentally as he mulled over another disappointing result and more dropped points for Manchester City, but it is the physical toll on his players that concerns him most.

Sergio Aguero only returned last week, four months after knee surgery, but failed to reappear for the second half at the London Stadium with what Guardiola called a muscular injury, hinting at a hamstring problem and another lay-off.

City are already have an extensive injury list including Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Nathan Ake through injury, while other players have had to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

At least Kevin De Bruyne came through unscathed for the final 22 minutes at West Ham, having been injured on international duty, but Guardiola now has to consider throwing rookie striker Liam Delap, son of former Ireland midfielder Rory, into the Champions League fray at Marseille on Tuesday night.

For Pep the perfectionist, the situation is chaotic and, he insists, not of his making. The pandemic has caused huge disruption globally, and in the world of football, City have been hit hard. Their truncated summer break was shorter than for most teams because they reached the latter stages of the Champions League, and they have a squad of internationals who were used extensively by their countries earlier this month, with the exception of Raheem Sterling, who was withdrawn from England duty.

But his compatriot Kyle Walker has played three games for England this season, as well as featuring in every minute of City's fixture until he was substituted in the closing stages at West Ham. “He's exhausted,” said Guardiola. “He has played every minute so far, and every game for the national team so he is just exhausted.”

His frustration is obvious and understandable. On Saturday, City lacked dynamism until Phil Foden replaced Aguero at half-time, and changed shape, forcing West Ham to do the same and go into retreat. Foden quickly equalised Michail Antonio's spectacular opening goal, an overhead kick in the 18th minute, but City could not finish off the Hammers, with Sterling missing twice when clean through on goal and Lukasz Fabianski denying Riyad Mahrez at the death.

It meant another draw and more dropped points for City, who have gained only eight from a possible 15 points and sit below West Ham in the bottom half of the table.

“We've already dropped seven points, which is a lot,” said Guardiola. "We've struggled a lot for many reasons - injuries, a lack of preparation, no recovery time, and tough games we've played so far.”

Tuesday's game will be City's ninth in the space of 36 days, and he agreed that we are in danger of 'burning out' leading players. “Of course, it's too much,” he said.

“We demand something from the players that they cannot afford. There is a limit for human beings. To compete for one or two competition is okay, we can survive that. But now with three or four competitions, and international breaks when the national teams play three games rather than two.

“Players travel, then come back and we play league, Champions League, Carabao Cup, League again. We only had a two-week break (pre-season) and we didn't have enough preparation in our legs. We have two strikers injured and have to adapt. The players are making an incredible effort.”

David Moyes sympathised, admitting the situation for City and other teams in European competition makes it harder for them than the rest. “City are slightly different as they were in the Champions League when we were having some holiday time, a mini pre-season,” he said.

“I think the amount of games getting crammed in, with international games just over a week ago plus three more coming up, and club games, it is going to take its toll somewhere along the line."

WEST HAM 3-4-3: Fabianski 9 ; Balbuena 6, Ogbonna 7 Cresswell 7; Coufal 6, Soucek 6, Rice 7, Masuaku 7; Bowen 6 (Haller 68), Antonio 8 (Yarmolenko 52), Fornals 5.

MAN CITY 4-3-3: Ederson 7; Walker 6 (Zinhenko 78), Dias 7, Garcia 7, Cancelo 7; Silva 6 (De Bruyne 68), Rodri 6, Gudongan 6; Mahrez 5, Aguero 6 (Foden 46) Sterling 5.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.