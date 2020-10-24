Sligo push Cork City to the precipice

LOI Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 2 Cork City 1

A 74th-minute penalty from Ronan Coughlan moved Sligo Rovers up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday evening and sent his former club Cork City a step closer to relegation.

Having led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s early goal, Sligo were pegged back as City sub Dylan McGlade netted a free-kick midway through the second half and there was a period after the equaliser where the visitors looked likelier to score the game’s third goal.

However, they couldn’t find the lead and, when City couldn’t clear a Sligo corner, goalkeeper Liam Bossin fouled Ogedi-Uzokwe and Coughlan converted the resultant spot-kick. It means that City trail Finn Harps by a point with just one league game remaining and they could be relegated before they take to the field against Derry City on November 8.

Early in the first half, City had been awarded a penalty when Alec Byrne’s shot from outside the area was adjudged to have hit the hand of Sligo defender John Mahon but Kit Elliott’s shot-kick was well saved by Ed McGinty for a corner.

That was in the eighth minute and just two minutes later Sligo were in front as a McGinty free kick from deep cleared the City defence and Ogedi-Uzokwe latched on to the loose ball and slotted past Bossin.

While City tried to respond well, they couldn’t create many clear-cut chances, even though Sligo didn’t really threaten much for the rest of the first half, either.

The introduction of Cian Bargery for the second half helped to bring a greater threat to City as they switched to a 4-3-3 and Cian Coleman and Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh had chances before McGlade’s equaliser on 64. Having just come on, the winger sent in a low free-kick from the left edge of the penalty area and the ball went all the way to the net.

With their tails up, City pushed for a lead goal and, in quick succession, Coleman had a shot saved, Bargary fired over from distance and Jake O’Brien got his head to an O’Connor free kick but McGinty denied him. Their momentum was punctured though as Sligo re-took the lead and though Bargary shot over after a good run and Coleman drew a fine save from McGinty following good work by sub Cian Murphy, an equaliser couldn’t be found.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley Mahon, Donelon (Cooper 77); Seymore, Morahan; Devers, DeVries (Noone half-time), Ogedi-Uzokwe; Coughlan.

CORK CITY: Bossin; Olowu, O’Brien, O’Connor; Ochieng, Coleman, Byrne (McGlade 60), Morrissey, Hurley (Bargary half-time); O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Murphy 80), Elliott.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).