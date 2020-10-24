No cut or thrust for Man Utd despite Cavani and Greenwood cameos  

Premier League: Man Utd 0 Chelsea 0

Manchester United's home struggles continued when they held by Chelsea in a goal-less stalemate played in torrential rain.

Following their defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, it means United have failed to win any of their first three home games in a season for the first time since 1972.

That contrasts with their form on the road - they have won their last 10 away games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's delight with United's first clean sheet of the season will be tempered by their lack of a cutting edge, even though they finished the game with new boy Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all on the pitch.

It was the first time in 29 games stretching back to February that United had failed to score but that was largely down to the heroics of Chelsea goal keeper Eduoard Mendy who is quickly justifying Frank Lampard's decision to buy him from Rennes in the transfer window.

Mendy, who has now kept three clean sheets, made a brilliant last minute stop from Rashford to deny United their third victory in a week and that effort followed two fine saves from Rashford and Juan Mata in the first half.

There was a cautious start in torrential rain and neither side created little in the first half an hour.

The game livened up after Mendy almost scored an bizarre own goal.

He was far too casual as he played an intended pass across his own six yard box to Thiago Silva. For a moment it looked as if it would end up in the net and Mendy was hugely relieved to see it roll out for a corner.

But he more than amends with two saves before the break. First, he narrowed the angle well as he came out of his goal to save Marcus Rashford's shot after the United striker had been put clean through by Mata.

Then he produced an equally impressive save when he dived full-length tip tip round Mata's shot form the edge of the penalty area.

Both teams appealed in vain for penalties. Chelsea's look to have the better case when Harry Maguire had his arms all over Cesar Azpilicueta as he wrestled the Chelsea captain to the ground while making a headed clearance from a free-kick.

At the other end Rashford took a tumble when Thiago Silva clipped his foot but on neither occasions were referee Martin Atkinson or VAR Stuart Attwell were impressed.

Bruno Fernndes also got away without punishment after pushing his hand into Jorginho's face in an off the ball incident.

United made a double change just before the hour in a bid to break the stalemate with Cavani and Paul Pogba coming on for Daniel James and Mata respectively.

And Cavani - wearing the iconic No 7 shirt - almost scored with his first touch, flicking Fernandes' cross into the side netting.

Pogba also had a shot blocked while Christian Pulisic was inches away from connecting with Reece James' cross after it had eluded Havertz and Maguire.

But defences dominated in the rain as Chelsea took their tally to 30 points at Old Trafford - the best by any team in the Premier League era.

MAN UTD (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Biasska 7, Lindelof 7, Maguire 7, Shaw 6; McTominay 6 (Greenwood 82, 5), Fred 6; Mata 6 (Pogba 58, 6), Fernandes 7, D James 5 (Cavani 58, 6); Rashford 7.

Subs not used: Henderson, Matic, Van De Beek, Tuanzebe.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy 8, Azpilicueta 6, Silva 8, Zouma 6; James 7, Jorginho 6, Kante 6, Chilwell 6; Pulisic 6 (Ziyech 80, 5) Havertz 5 (Mount 71, 5), Werner 5 (Abraham 71, 5).

Subs not used: Caballero, Rudiger, Kovacic, Giroud.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.