Leeds confirm club will match players' £25,000 donation to Rashford campaign

Leeds have announced they will match the £25,000 donation pledged by the club's playing squad in support of Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals.

Hours after Leeds captain Liam Cooper revealed the players' donation on Twitter, the club said they would stand "united" with those seeking to stop children going hungry in the half-term holidays.

Leeds tweeted: "@MarcusRashford We all stand united at this time, #LUFC will match the £25,000 donated by our players."

Manchester United striker Rashford stepped up his campaign this week after the Government voted against a Labour motion to extend the school dinners scheme. Leeds City Council announced its Healthy Holidays programme on Friday following Rashford's increased efforts and Cooper responded on Twitter with the players' donation.

Cooper tweeted: "Let's do this Leeds! No children should ever go hungry. £25k guaranteed from the @lufc squad. We stand with you @Marcus Rashford."

After the Government voted against extending the school dinners scheme, Rashford vowed to continue the fight and has been backed by many celebrities and politicians.

Cooper later said: "Me and the players are really fortunate and we are in a position to help.

"Therefore we are delighted to support the campaign from Leeds City Council, inspired by Marcus. No kids should go to bed hungry."

Rashford told politicians to "stop stigmatising, judging and pointing fingers" as he warned a "significant number" of children will go to bed hungry and "feeling like they do not matter".

He called on people to "unite" to protect the most vulnerable children, adding: "For as long as they don't have a voice, they will have mine."

*Meanwhile Fulham boss Scott Parker has vowed to give it his all to turn around his side's dismal start to the season. The Cottagers suffered a fifth defeat from six Premier League games Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Parker's men were in control of the game, but conceded a goal in either half to Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha as ruthless Palace took the points.

Tom Cairney struck in injury time but it could not mask a disappointing afternoon, which also saw Aboubakar Kamara red carded after referee Graham Scott changed his decision after checking the pitchside monitor.

"What I can do is what I have normally done throughout my career and life, during these hard times, it is the time to front up and keep working as hard as I can to get the rewards that I deserve. It is out of my hands but I will keep working hard.

"We are a young team, still trying to gel but there were some big positives today and this is when the chips are down you have to face up and keep working hard and I am sure we will come out of the other side," Parker said.

"I felt we need to learn from exactly how this game panned out. We had a dominance but at times in the final third lacked a real intensity about us."