Crisis, what crisis? as Madrid put Barca to the sword in Clasico

La Liga: Barcelona 1 (Fati 8) Real Madrid 3 (Valverde 5, Ramos (63 pen, Modric (90)

Real Madrid scored a psychologically vital Clasico victory as they defeated Barcelona behind closed doors at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Uruguay's Federico Valverde smashed Madrid, coming off two losses, into the lead from Karim Benzema's pass. Barcelona's stellar talent Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer at 17 in El Clasico history to equalise but Sergio Ramos scored from the spot after he was fouled by Clement Lenglet and Luka Modric smashed in a late third.

The result takes Real top of the La Liga table with 13 points from six games, six points above Barcelona.

BARCELONA: Neto, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Gonzalez, Busquets, de Jong, Coutinho, Fati, Messi.

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jnr