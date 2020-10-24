Crisis, what crisis? as Madrid put Barca to the sword in Clasico

Madrid put poor recent form behind them to see off greatest rivals at hushed Camp Nou
Crisis, what crisis? as Madrid put Barca to the sword in Clasico

LUKA ME: Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring his side's third goal in La Liga' El Clasico at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 17:39
James Whelan

La Liga: Barcelona 1 (Fati 8) Real Madrid 3 (Valverde 5, Ramos (63 pen, Modric (90)

Real Madrid scored a psychologically vital Clasico victory as they defeated Barcelona behind closed doors at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Uruguay's Federico Valverde smashed Madrid, coming off two losses, into the lead from Karim Benzema's pass. Barcelona's stellar talent Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer at 17 in El Clasico history to equalise but Sergio Ramos scored from the spot after he was fouled by Clement Lenglet and Luka Modric smashed in a late third.

The result takes Real top of the La Liga table with 13 points from six games, six points above Barcelona.

BARCELONA: Neto, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Gonzalez, Busquets, de Jong, Coutinho, Fati, Messi.

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jnr

More in this section

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League - London Stadium Battling Hammers hold on for precious point
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park We drive at 300mph through tight schedule and hope brakes work – Jurgen Klopp
Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola defends Sergio Aguero conduct

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up