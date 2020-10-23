Patrick Bamford blasts hat-trick as Leeds deny Aston Villa top spot

Premier League: Aston Villa 0 Leeds 3

This was supposed to be all about Aston Villa going top of the Premier League for the first time in 19 years — but Patrick Bamford hadn’t read the script.

The 27-year-old striker scored a 20-minute second-half hat-trick to leave Villa’s 100% record in tatters.

Villa were hoping to hit top spot with their fifth straight victory at the start of a season for the first time.

But instead, Bamford — who had scored once in 27 Premier League games prior to this season — now has six in six as he stole the show, ending Villa’s eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League stretching to July 9.

Bamford cost £7m but he upstaged Villa’s £33m record signing Ollie Watkins, who barely had a kick.

Leeds went close after four minutes as Bamford served notice of what was to follow.

Ezgjan Alioski swung in a cross from the left and Bamford’s stooping header flew narrowly wide.

Villa had worked their way into the game after a modest start and Jack Grealish was a fraction away in the 26th minute as his left-footed effort beat goalkeeper Ilan Meslier but was hacked off the line by Luke Ayling.

Grealish was at the heart of a moment of controversy just before half-time.

Wriggling into the area, he tumbled at the slightest touch from Helder Costa, VAR coming to Leeds’ rescue this time.

Leeds created the first threat of the second half when Jack Harrison cut inside and attempted to surprise goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at his near post.

But the former Arsenal shotstopper was equal to it as he pulled off his first serious save.

Villa immediately returned and it required two smart saves from Meslier to keep Leeds from falling behind.

A 70-yard run from Grealish took him right across the face of goal before Meslier turned away his shot on the run, before the goalkeeper tipped over a volley from Ezri Konsa from Barkley’s corner.

The opening goal, in the 55th minute, came somewhat against the run of play.

Harrison played in Rodrigo on the left and Martinez pawed away the Spaniard’s shot, only for Bamford to tap home.

Bamford was then at the centre of a VAR decision in favour of the home side as he took a buffeting from Tyrone Mings before scoring a masterful second goal.

There seemed little on when he took a pass from Harrison 25 yards out, but he calmly despatched a rising curling shot in off the bar, Martinez barely moving.

Bamford was the epitome of coolness with his third goal, in the 74th minute. Taking a short pass from Costa in the box, he adjusted his feet as Villa’s defence stood like statues before lofting a chip into the far corner of the net.

ASTON VILLA (4-1-2-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz; McGinn, Barkley; Trezeguet (Traore 69), Watkins, Grealish.

Substitutes: Steer, Hourihane, Nakamba, Engels, Elmohamady, K Davis.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Ayling ©, Koch, Alioski; Struijk (Shackleton 21); Costa (Raphinha 83), Rodrigo (Hernandez 79), Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Substitutes: Casilla , Poveda-Ocampo, Roberts, L Davis.

Referee: P Tierney.