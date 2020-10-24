Colin Healy still believes in Cork City's great escape

Despite just two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games remaining, Cork City interim manager Colin Healy still believes that the Rebel Army can pull off a great escape.

City are away to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds this evening (5pm) but could end up relegated tonight if they were to lose and Finn Harps — a point ahead with two games in hand — won away to Bohemians (7.30pm).

Last Saturday against Waterford, City picked up their first point under Healy as they drew 0-0 and were unlucky not to win. Now he is looking for further improvement against Liam Buckley’s side.

“Since I’ve come in, the boys have been fantastic,” he said.

“Training has been good, there’s been a good tempo to it and performances are getting better.

We need to get points on the board as quickly as we can and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.

“Sligo’s always a tough place to go. We’ll watch them during the week and put a gameplan together and show it to the players and hopefully we can get the three points.

“Sligo have a good manager and good attacking players, we know what they’re about and we’ll be ready for them.

“The lads played well and defended well against Waterford, they had three or four chances and just couldn’t take them. They didn’t have the luck on the night but hopefully they will have the luck on Saturday.”

One of those who has impressed under Healy has been centre-back Jake O’Brien and his view chimes with that of the boss.

“Obviously against Waterford we were very unlucky,” he said.

“We’re playing well as a team now, we just can’t seem to put it in the net. Hopefully now in the next two games, the luck will be with us and we can get a goal or two.

“It’ll be a tough, hard match but if we play the way we have been then hopefully we can get a win. It’s not over until it’s over so we have to do what we can to try to stay up.

We’ve been putting in hard graft and training well. Just because we’re bottom of the table, it doesn’t mean our heads are down.

Having made his debut at the end of last season, Youghal native O’Brien was given more of a chance by previous manager Neale Fenn and has been a rare bright spot in the season.

Along with fellow teenagers Ricardo Dinanga and Uniss Kargbo, he has further benefited from working alongside Healy, who was also their manager at U19 level, and he credits veteran defender Alan Bennett with helping him to improve.

“Last year was an unexpected start, away to Derry,” he said.

“That was tough, but this year I feel that I’m more mature. Physicality is a big thing but it’s more tense as well, there are obviously a lot of people watching you.

“It’s been a big help having Alan Bennett. Even after training, he helps me with one-on-one stuff.”

In the later game, Bohemians still need a point to guarantee second place but a defeat for them — as well as confirming City’s relegation if they lose to Sligo — would also crown Shamrock Rovers as champions for the first time since 2012.