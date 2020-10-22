Thomas Partey stars as Arsenal overcome Bernd Leno gaffe

Uefa Europa League: Rapid Vienna 1 Arsenal 2

Thomas Partey almost had his Arsenal debut party ruined by a calamitous Europa League display by goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Ghanaian midfielder Partey was outstanding on his full debut following his €50m summer signing from Atletico Madrid.

But he must have been wondering why he was making all the running when a Leno howler gifted Vienna a shock lead and then a similar mistake nearly gifted them a second goal after Arsenal had drawn level.

It ultimately took captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to come off the bench and sort things out, score a winner, and ensure Partey had something to celebrate.

Manager Mikel Arteta said afterwards: “He looked really solid, comfortable, and he held the midfield by himself in the second half at times. He was fantastic, and there is much more to come from him obviously.

“It is not all about him so he needs his team-mates about him. With his profile, people will be looking closely at him but he is a big piece of the team already.”

He also argued the result is all important at the first stage of the competition, so it was job done for Arsenal as they prepare for next Thursday's highly-anticipated visit of Dundalk with far less pressure.

Arsenal and Rapid had never played each other before so this was an occasion too, with some 4,000 home supporters allowed to attend while observing social distancing – and not drinking any alcohol.

Partey, meanwhile, oozed class as he constantly demanded the ball, kept Arsenal ticking over and made one brilliantly timed tackle to prevent a good shooting chance.

It would need a more proactive performance to address a lack of chances for the second half, some swifter movement of the ball and, of course, more creativity.

But it was Rapid who looked livelier after the restart and they took the lead after 50 minutes following a poor error by Leno.

The German keeper, restored to No.1 following the decision to sell Emi Martinez to Aston Villa at the start of the season, was caught out trying to play the ball out from the back.

His attempted pass was half blocked and the ball fell to Taxiarchis Fountas who drove a low right foot shot straight past the embarrassed Arsenal keeper.

Leno made an essential, if unconvincing save soon after as Fountas almost doubled his tally and Rapid's lead.

Arteta could stomach no more and withdrew Cedric and Eddie Nketiah for Hector Bellerin and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The switch instantly gave Arsenal more energy and attacking options and they equalised with 20 minutes to go through a David Luiz header.

Bellerin had a shot saved from distance moments later but then another Leno error nearly gifted another goal away.

This time he dashed rashly out of his box, when Luiz seemed in control, and blasted a clearance at his team-mate only for Fountas to miss this time.

The keeper was quickly saved again by a moment of quality at the other end when Aubameyang scored Arsenal's second with 74 minutes gone.

The move started with a peach of a defence-splitting pass from much maligned midfielder Mo Elneny and Bellerin played a smart low cross for his fellow substitute to tap in from close range.

There were few moments of note in the closing stages, although Leno compounded his earlier errors by getting booked for time wasting in injury time.

Arteta manfully protected his keeper and said: “Playing out from the back is part of our game and we need to understand when to kick the ball to the stand. It is easier to see that from outside than on the pitch and we need to find the right balance. I will keep encouraging him into do it in the right moments.

“The players will understand more and more what they need to do in those areas and in a split second you have to. We have to keep working to play the way I want to.”

The evening could not pass without a mention for axed midfielder Mesut Ozil, who entertained fans with a running commentary of support on social media.

Arteta commented: “I don't expect anything different so that's good to hear. I am not frustrated by the news focus on him as it is part of what happens when you have big players in these situations. I try to respond with honesty and clarity.”

Rapid Vienna: Strebinger, Stojkovic, Hofmann, Barac, Arase (Schick 79), Ljubicic, Grahovac, Ullmann, Kara (Kitagawa 76), Ritzmaier (Knasmullner 88), Fountas.

Arsenal: Leno, Cedric (Bellerin 61), Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Pepe (Nelson 90), Partey, Elneny, Saka, Lacazette (Willock 84), Nketiah (Aubameyang 61).

Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)