Disappointment for Dundalk on Europa League return

Uefa Europa League: Dundalk 1 Molde 2

Dundalk's second crack at the Europa League stages got off to a disappointing start this evening with their Norwegian visitors coming from behind to claim all three points in this Group B opener.

Dundalk made five changes to the team that accounted for Derry City in their last domestic assignment with Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland, Chris Shields, John Mountney and Pat Hoban all coming in.

Molde were without a quartet of players due to injuries, most notably their 27-year old striker Leke James who has been their chief marksman in a Norwegian league where they lie second but too far back to retain their title.

Both sides took time to feel their way into this one. Molde looked the more dangerous, particularly down the home right flank with left-back Kristoffer Huagen and winger Mathis Bolly frequently finding purchase down that flank.

None of which made a profit in that first-half.

Dundalk's use of the ball was too poor too often but they began to threaten down the other side. Patrick Hoban had the ball in the net after 24 minutes only to be cancelled out for a foul. Seconds later and Darragh Leahy was threatening from that same sector.

Molde's best effort of the half came from one of six corners in the first period when the ball was cleared as far as right-back Marcus Holmgren Pedersen whose strike whisked inches past the post of Rogers on the occasion of the goalkeeper's 50th European appearance.

Murray's breakthrough came out of the blue but what a beaut. Mountney swapped passes with Sean Gannon and whipped in a perfect cross for the 27-year to rise and glance a lovely header across the keeper and into the net.

It was all Molde for the majority of the second half. The Norwegians laid siege to the home goal at times and they got their reward just after the hour when the influential Etzaz Hussain volleyed home a goal that deflected off Gannon who then gave away a penalty ten minutes later.

There was little debate but that Gannon took down the substitute Erling Knudtzon as the latter bore down on goal and Ohi Omoijuanfo converted a superb spot kick low to the right of Rogers who had dived the right way.

The League of Ireland side did manage to launch a belated assault on the Molde goal as the game came to a close but it was too little and too late. Next up for them in this competition is Arsenal at the Emirates.

Dundalk: G Rogers; S Gannon, B Gartland, D Leahy; S Murray, C Shields, G Sloggett; J Mountney, P Hoban, M Duffy.

Substitutes: P McEleney for Sloggett (64); D McMIllan for Gannon, A Boyle for Murray and C Dummigan for Leahy (all 77); S Colovic for Duffy (79).

Molde: A Linde; MH Pedersen, M Bjornbak, S Gregersen, K Haugen; F Aursnes, M Wolf Ekrem, E Hussain; E Hestad, O Omoijuanfro, M Bolly.

Substitutes: E Knudtzon for Bolly (69); M Ellingsen for Wolf Eikrem (81); O Brynhildsen for Omoijuanfro (92).

Referee: P Viljanen (Finland).