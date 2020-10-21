Stephen Kenny: Ireland's England fixture will placate 'frustrated' clubs

Stephen Kenny admits next month’s glamour friendly against England was accepted by the FAI to appease concerned players and their clubs.

Covid-19 problems beset the Ireland manager’s three-match camp two weeks ago, as two players were diagnosed with the virus and six others ruled out of games as close contacts.

Once Bosnia-Herzegovina went cool on facing Ireland into a planned Euro losers’ play-off in Sarajevo on November 12, allied to New Zealand refusing to travel for their match at Wembley on the same night, a meeting with 'the auld enemy' was arranged.

Incoming FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill, formerly commercial director at the FA, is understood to have brokered the fixture.

The squad will make the short trip to Cardiff for the Nations League game against Wales three days later before concluding the campaign in Dublin against Bulgaria on November 18.

“We picked the game in England because we need to get our better attacking players in the team,” Kenny told Newstalk.

"That would have been difficult in Bosnia. The clubs were very frustrated this month and the players were under incredible pressure.”

Despite some disappointing results so far, the Ireland boss will steadfastly stick to his principles, stating: “We’ve been told as a nation that we can’t pass the ball, that our players aren’t enough to play a certain way. That’s a narrow viewpoint.

“We’re in the process of changing that concept. I think the players really enjoy playing that way, they want to express themselves.

“I think when we get everybody fit and available, we’ll gradually improve and show our quality.

Kenny’s assistant Keith Andrews, speaking earlier on Virgin Media Sports, said: “Bosnia (Herzegovina) are not as much of a force as England.”

Sitting beside him was a beaming Niall Quinn, who scored a famous goal against England at Wembley in 1991.

Quinn said: “If someone scores the winner at Wembley, it will be worth ten goals to them. I hope (Declan) Rice and (Jack) Grealish play for England.”