Man United earn their stripes with another late winner at PSG

PSG 1 Man United 2

Marcus Rashford recreated some special memories in Paris as he scored a stunning winner for Manchester United against last season’s Champions League finalists — and in the process raised morale ahead of what could be three weeks which define the club’s season.

Rashford famously scored a nerveless last-gasp penalty in the French capital to seal a 3-1 knockout victory in 2019, possibly manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best moment in charge so far.

But his stunning finish after 87 minutes here to clinch a deserved 2-1 victory — after Bruno Fernandes’ twice-taken penalty had been cancelled out by an Anthony Martial’s own goal — could turn out to be even more important.

United face Chelsea, Arsenal, and Everton in their next three Premier League games between Saturday and November 7 and, still haunted by that 6-1 home drubbing by Spurs, they needed something in Paris to provide evidence that it was only a blip.

Well, the good news is they got it - becoming the first team to win a Champions League group game in Paris since 2014, a run of 24 games. And all that despite missing captain Harry Maguire because of injury.

Fernandes, who took the armband in Maguire’s absence, was once again the catalyst but even he will admit that young defender Axel Tuanzebe deserves a huge mention alongside himself, Rashford, and revitalised keeper David de Gea.

Centre-back Tuanzebe hadn’t played since December because of injury and was starting a Champions League for the first time — up against Neymar, Mbappe, and Di Maria. What a test for the young man. But he provided an outstanding performance in a new-look five-man defence that featured two wing-backs — a formation that could be the answer for United long term.

On paper, you would have said the French champions were big favourites. After all, PSG came mighty close to lifting the Champions League trophy just 58 days ago before eventually losing to Bayern Munich in the final, while United have teetered from one crisis to another despite a promising finale to the 2019-20 domestic campaign.

Losing so heavily to Spurs earlier this month burst that particular bubble, and although there has been an encouraging victory at Newcastle since, this fixture in a tough Group H had the potential to swing the fragile morale at United in one direction or another. Thankfully it went the right way.

Fernandes was made captain on his return to the French capital, charged with filling the team with his natural positivity. But with Maguire and Mason Greenwood injured and new signing Edinson Cavani, a former hero at PSG, deemed not fit enough to make his debut following a free transfer, not many had United down for victory.

The merits of Cavani’s deadline day deal and what it says about United’s transfer policy will be discussed at length once he eventually pulls on a United shirt, possibly as a substitute against Chelsea this weekend, but it was a moot point for this fixture with the Uruguayan sat back home in Manchester.

Even without him, United defied the doomsayers. Having seen David de Gea make sharp saves from Di Maria and Kurzawa, they won an early penalty when Martial cleverly drew a foul from Diallo in the area. Then they got a friendly tap from the footballing gods when Fernandes missed the spot kick but won a reprieve when VAR showed that Keylor Navas had stepped off his line.

With nerves of steel, United’s key man skipped, hopped, and stroked his second effort into the net, sending Navas the wrong way. Particularly impressive when you remember he missed a penalty just a few days ago at St James’ Park.

At the back too, United were confident, with Alex Telles making his debut at wing-back and Luke Shaw chosen on the left side of a defensive three alongside Tuanzebe.

The formation, which left Paul Pogba sitting on the bench, was questioned by some; but when Tuanzebe produced an outstanding tackle on Mbappe, having beaten the Frenchman for pace, you could sense the belief was growing for Solskjaer’s men, who almost made it 2-0 when Fernandes fired in a dipping shot which Navas did well to keep out.

There was another scare for PSG from a corner shortly before half-time, Diallo almost diverting the ball into his own net.

Inevitably it was a different story after the break as the home side stepped up a gear and increased the pace of their attacking play.

They had already hit the bar with a wayward cross from Mbappe when Neymar’s corner was headed into his own net by Martial at the near post for 1-1 in the 55th minute.

It was hard on United, and especially on Tuanzebe who had produced some outstanding tackles and blocks to keep his side ahead, and on de Gea, who had saved brilliantly from Mbappe just minutes earlier. But it was just another day at the Champions League office for Neymar, who has now been involved in 60 goals in his last 61 European games, scoring 35 goals and making 25 assists; quite some record.

The consolation for the visitors, however, was that PSG continued to look vulnerable at the back — and especially from set pieces – clearly missing defensive lynchpin Thiago Silva who was allowed to move to Chelsea in the transfer window.

Solskjaer eventually called on Pogba after 67 minutes, taking off Telles who had made a solid debut, and United went on to seal victory, Rashford lashing home just three minutes from the end.

United were also indebted to some outstanding saves from de Gea to complete the job; but make no mistake Solskjaer won the tactical battle against a team who are one of the favourites for the tournament.

This was a night United will remember — and one they really needed.

PSG: Navas 7, Florenzi 6 (Dagba 79; 5), Diallo 7, Kimpembe 6, Kurzawa 6 (Bakka 86), Herrera 6 (Rafinha 79; 5), Danilo 6, Gueye 6 (Kean 46; 6), Di Maria 6 (Sarabia 86), Mbappe 8, Neymar 6.

MAN UTD: De Gea 8, Wan-Bissaka 7, Tuanzebe 9, Lindelof 7, Shaw 7, Telles 7 (Pogba 67; 6), Fred 6, McTominay 7, Fernandes 7 (van de Beek 88), Rashford 7, Martial 7 (James 88)

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz