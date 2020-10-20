Football rumours from the media: Phil Jones on the way out at Man United?

Tottenham will push to keep Son Heung-min by offering the South Korean a new deal following his fine run of form, the Daily Mail reports. The forward is said to currently be on a deal worth around £150,000-a-week with his contract due to enter its final two years next summer.

Phil Jones looks to be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford, reports the Sun. Jones, 28, was left out of Manchester United’s Champions League squad and could be looking for a move as soon as January according to the paper.

Christian Eriksen has caught the eye of Paris St Germain, according to reports in Spain. The Sun and Daily Mail both said the Ligue 1 outfit had run the rule over the former Tottenham midfielder who is now on the books of Inter Milan, with Todofichajes suggesting a £18.1million bid was in the offing.

Pablo Zabaleta could return to Manchester City in a coaching role, says the Daily Mail. The paper reports the 35-year-old could head back to the Etihad after he called time on his playing days when West Ham released him.

Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is being lined up for a job at Fiorentina should results not improve under Giuseppe Iachini, according to the Sun.

Danny Ings: The Southampton striker is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club as Tottenham are reportedly keen on the 28-year-old, reports The Athletic.

Southampton are keen on resigning Danny Ings (Neil Hall/NMC Pool/PA)

Paulo Dybala: Juventus believe they can persuade the forward to sign a new deal, says Tuttosport.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona could look to sell the France forward and Martin Braithwaite as they look to make way for Memphis Depay and Myron Boadu, reports Todofichajes.