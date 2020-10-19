Leanne Kiernan: Ukraine game 'is like a Cup final'

West Ham United striker Leanne Kiernan feels Ukraine had to learn the hard way not to underestimate her Ireland side.

The nations meet on Friday in Kiev for what will be a European Championship play-off place decider.

A draw for the Girls in Green would clinch that outcome, with next month’s final fixture at home against Germany to spare.

Were Ireland to win to consolidate the second spot they currently occupy, Vera Pauw’s side might even qualify for the delayed 2022 finals automatically as one the best runners-ups.

That, of course, is in the realm of aspirational territory as Ireland started the campaign as third seeds, holding an unwanted record of never reaching a senior major tournament.

According to Cavan native Kiernan, that likely explains Ukraine’s complacent approach to the first game between the sides just over a year ago.

In Pauw’s first match at the helm inside a packed Tallaght Stadium, Ireland clinched a 3-2 win, a springboard to achieving a first-ever top-two finish in the group.

Since then, two victories over Montenegro and Greece maintained their surge but a late equaliser conceded in the visit to the latter last November means Ukraine can make up lost ground by winning at the Obolon Arena.

One thing Kiernan knows the hosts will possess this time is respect. But, equally, the 21-year-old forward believes Ireland are a stronger outfit than 12 months ago.

“Ukraine underestimated us in Tallaght and hopefully we can show them again that they shouldn’t underestimate us,” said the striker on Monday morning from the squad’s training base in Duisburg, Germany – fresh off a flight from London.

“They were probably looking at us, having never qualified for a tournament, but we did the job on them.

“We’re a better team now. We have more players abroad now in some of the best leagues in the world and we’re pretty prepped this time. As Vera has said recently, this is like a Cup final. We know how much this means to the country as we could make history by qualifying.”

Kiernan is one of Ireland’s foreign legion, spending her third season in England’s top-flight. The ‘Super League’ is living up to its name, helped by clubs such as hers, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United belatedly investing in their female sections.

In turn, star quality has been attracted from overseas. American World Cup winner Alex Morgan recently arrived at Spurs while Kiernan got to see Tobin Heath and Christen Press each score in Manchester United’s 4-2 win over her side yesterday.

“As a young girl growing up, I always wanted to play against the best so I can’t complain,” she explained.

“I’m enjoying it over there, its’ really nice that every game is competitive. Every team has individual talent. This is my third year in the league and the standard has improved massively. Even the hype behind the league, people are saying it’s one of the best in the world.”