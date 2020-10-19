Colin Healy: 'We just couldn't put the ball in the net'

It might have been all about the small things and the little details at Turner’s Cross on Saturday night, but Cork City interim boss Colin Healy could see the bigger picture.

Desperate for three points to boost their shrinking hopes of escaping relegation, City had a Cian Coleman goal controversially wiped off with just a quarter of an hour to play in an absorbing Munster derby. Minutes later they had strong claims for a penalty turned down when Deshane Dalling’s effort blasted off the arm of Darragh Power, but referee Ben Connolly was unmoved. Small margins. Big implications.

City have just two games to save their Premier Division status, and remain a point behind Finn Harps, who have two games in hand, and a superior goal difference. The Leesiders have scored just eight league goals all season.

“I think we gave it everything, we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” said Healy.

“The last probably 25, 30 minutes we went for it, we put the attacking lads on, and we had a lot of chances.

“We had a few decisions that went against us. I don’t have to tell you, there was a disallowed goal. A penalty claim, I haven’t seen it again so I can’t really comment on it, but you know the decisions. They made their decisions and that’s it.”

“Sometimes when you’re down the bottom you need a bit of luck and we didn’t get that. It could have been three- or four-nil. The boys gave it everything they had but it just didn’t happen.”

City had started brightly and after 10 minutes almost made the breakthrough, Dylan McGlade’s effort from inside the box too close to Waterford keeper Brian Murphy.

Waterford soaked up the home pressure, and almost took the lead five minutes before the break as Kurtis Byrne made City keeper Liam Bossin go full stretch to push his effort away. In a pulsating second half, Cork threw caution to the wind and drafted in attackers Cian Bargary, Kit Elliott, and Beineoin O’Brien-Whitmarsh in search of an elusive goal.

McGlade went close with a powerful effort on 74 minutes, tipped over by Murphy, before Coleman headed home from a Kevin O’Connor corner, but the effort was ruled out after keeper Murphy was adjudged to have been fouled.

Cork’s strong penalty claims were also spurned, but they had a series of escapes themselves in those frenetic final minutes, as former Ireland international Daryl Murphy passed up a hat-trick of glorious chances to steal victory for Blues.

Waterford interim boss Fran Rockett was happy to take a point, although it leaves them a point behind Dundalk in the search for a lucrative European placing.

“Cork are fighting for their lives and put on serious pressure at the end. So I think, you know, our point is okay. If we got away with it, we got away with it, but we’ve a lot of young lads who showed resilience and came through it. We’re actually disappointed at one end that we didn’t finish some in the final third, but we kept them out in our own end so we’ll take the positives.”

As disappointed as he was, Cork boss Healy, in a nod to Bill Shankly, could see outside the bubble, with the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases putting football in its place.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with the league. But what I would say is your health is everything. I mean, the football and all that kind of stuff is... sometimes these things are important but when it comes to your health, and when cases are going up through the roof and the Government and all these boys need to make decisions and you need to look after your health, your health is the most important thing. So if the FAI need to make a decision we leave that up to them.

“If it’s cases going through the roof and things are getting worse, we need to stop things, not football, we need to stop everything, because you don’t want things getting out of hand. You don’t know what’s around the corner do you?”

CORK CITY: Bossin, Ochieng, Olowu, O’Brien, O’Connor, Byrne (Elliott 63), Coleman, Morrissey, Galvin (Bargary 56), McGlade (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 79), Dalling.

WATERFORD FC: B Murphy, Power (Sobowale 90), Davidson, McCourt, Wilson, O’Keeffe, Weir, Coote (Longbottom 68), Fitzgerald, Smith, Byrne (D Murphy 56).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)