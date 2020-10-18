Watch: Katie McCabe's superb free-kick sparks Arsenal demolition derby win over Tottenham

The Republic of Ireland international opened the scoring after just four minutes
Arsenal players celebrate after teammate Katie McCabe scores their side's first goal of the game at Meadow Park, London. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire. 

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 18:45
PA

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema set a new Women’s Super League scoring record as she reached 52 goals with a hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of north London rivals Tottenham.

The Dutch striker moved ahead of the previous WSL record of 49 she held jointly with England and Lyon forward Nikita Parris. Caitlin Foord netted twice and Katie McCabe also scored for the Gunners.

Republic of Ireland international McCabe opened the scoring at Meadow Park just four minutes in with a superb free-kick.

Three minutes later Miedema made it 2-0 to Arsenal with a stunning left-footed strike across goal, becoming the WSL’s all-time top goal-scorer in the process.

Defender Leah Williamson’s pinpoint long ball found Foord who had to simply slot it past keeper Rebecca Spencer to make it 3-0 with 15 minutes gone.

Miedema got her second goal 10 minutes before half-time as McCabe’s quick free-kick found the Dutch striker who had timed her run perfectly before scoring.

Five minutes later Miedema got her hat-trick with an instinctive tap-in, making it 52 goals in 50 appearances for the striker.

Spurs failed to reduce the deficit when Manuela Zinsberger saved a penalty from former Arsenal player Rianna Dean.

Foord got her second after 64 minutes with a close-range shot.

But Arsenal failed to keep a clean sheet as substitute Lucia Leon got a consolation goal for Spurs in the 76th minute.

