Klopp unhappy with officiating - and Everton’s tackling

Frustrated Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with the officiating - and Everton’s tackling - after a thrilling Goodison derby draw.

Richarlison was sent off, for a late lunge on Thiago, and home keeper Jordan Pickford was fortunate to escape unpunished after his early two-footed hack at Virgil Van Dijk forced the Liverpool defender off injured after just 11 minutes.

The Liverpool pair could now face time on the sidelines as they recover from their injuries.

But Klopp also appeared to have cause to bemoan a VAR decision that ruled out Jordan Henderson’s 92-minute “winner” for offside.

The loss of van Dijk could be the most costly fall out for Klopp from the 2-2 draw and post-match debate centred, at least in part, on how the England keeper was not dismissed, even though Van Dijk had been whistled fractions of a second earlier for offside.

"I didn’t see it back but it took a while so obviously it wasn't too big an offside and Jordan Pickford takes him out the game,” said Klopp.

“I didn’t see it back I only saw it briefly. For Henderson's goal I didn't see offside - but it is, because someone decided it.

"It is difficult in the moment. But the red card was not only a red card for Everton, it's a massive foul on Thiago.

"He’s lying there in the dressing room, it doesn’t look good to be honest.”

Klopp’s consolation was at least a vastly improved Liverpool showing in their first game since the amazing 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa - although his disappointment at Henderson’s disallowed “goal” was evident.

"I don't know where the line is where you can do offside,” he said.

"Yes, we should have won this game. The boys played a super game. against a side with quality and confidence. Dominating from the first second is absolutely exceptional."