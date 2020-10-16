Fourth League of Ireland club hit by Covid-19 case as Wexford v Drogheda postponed

The game was due to go ahead this evening
Wexford FC's Ferrycarrig Park. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 11:42
Stephen Barry

A fourth League of Ireland club has been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Wexford FC's SSE Airtricity League First Division game away to Drogheda United, scheduled for this evening, has been postponed after a positive test by a Wexford player.

The statement also notes "the potential identification of a number of close contacts within the Wexford FC squad". 

Galway United and St Pat's had previously been hit by cases, which caused league organisers to extend the season to ensure a full final round of games could be played on the same date "for competition integrity purposes". 

Further pressure has since piled on any hopes of meeting those already extended deadlines. 

Yesterday, Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers saw their next three fixtures postponed after Aaron Greene tested positive for the virus. His teammate Jack Byrne is also self-isolating at home after a positive test while on duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Several other players are also restricting their movements as potential close contacts. 

On Wednesday, Wexford were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in four league matches this season and were deducted four points from their nine-point total.

Drogheda, who have already seen their trip to Galway postponed to next week, are second in the First Division with three games remaining.

An FAI statement said: "A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."

