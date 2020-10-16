Ozil's exile and Man United's Sancho saga: Football rumours from the media

Mesut Ozil and Jadon Sancho (John Walton/Adam Davy/PA)

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 10:53
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

The exile of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal is expected to continue until next year. The midfielder has not played for the Gunners in seven months despite being the club’s most highly paid player. The Daily Mail says the 32-year-old will be omitted from Mikel Arteta‘s 25-man Premier League squad on Tuesday, ensuring he stays off the pitch for at least the rest of 2020. It comes just days after it was reported the former Germany international was not interested in leaving the Emirates to go to Saudi Arabia and join Al-Nassr.

Manchester United have been eagerly awaiting the January transfer window but they may be disappointed. The Daily Mail, which cites Germany’s Bild, reports Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to sell England winger Jadon Sancho. The Bundesliga side appear to be continuing their stance of refusing to budge over the 20-year-old, who they think is worth at least £108 million.

Paulo Dybala is being scouted for a move to London (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea want to sign Argentina forward Paulo Dybala from Juventus, according to the Daily Star. The paper cites Italy’s Tutto Mercato Web as saying the Blues have a close eye on the 26-year-old, who has dropped down the pecking order in Turin and has just two years left on his current contact.

Juve are considering an enormous move for the signature of Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. The Daily Mirror reports the Italian giants are winning to spend as much as £360m to secure the 21-year-old World Cup winner, in a deal which would see Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, switch to the French club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Torres: Arsenal and Manchester United are in a race to sign the 23-year-old defender from Villarreal, according to the Express.

Could north London be calling Joe Rodon? (Nigel French/PA)

Joe Rodon: Swansea City are demanding £18m from Tottenham for the 22-year-old Wales centre-back, reports the Telegraph.

