Keeping the ball no longer a problem but pressure will now mount on Stephen Kenny's Ireland

After seven days, three games, two positive Covid tests and one heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat, Stephen Kenny still has plenty to ponder as Republic of Ireland manager.

He will no doubt bunker down for the next couple of weeks with attention set to turn to the culmination of this Nations League campaign next month.

So, what will he have to consider?

Growing pains at the back

Shane Duffy and John Egan arranged Zoom calls following the 1-1 draw in Bulgaria and 1-0 defeat at home to Finland prior to joining up for last week’s Euro 2020 play-off loss to Slovakia.

Thankfully they didn’t get sick of the sight of each other, or waste time doing quizzes. Their homework paid off.

What’s clear is that Egan is far more comfortable stepping out of the defensive shape into midfield. But Duffy’s ability in possession should not be discounted, either. Brighton may have been willing to discard him but Ireland need not be so hasty.

The more this pair play together the stronger Ireland will become, so it was a shame that Egan missed the Wales and Finland fixtures due to being a close contact of one of the squad members who tested positive for Covid-19.

Dara O’Shea also proved in Helsinki that he is more than an able deputy, and shouldn’t be too disheartened by his attempt at a clearance when Fredrik Jensen scored.

Static Stevens needs to get a move on

The last three games – while not yielding a victory – provided a glimpse of the kind of displays that Enda Stevens has excited Sheffield United supporters with over the last couple of years.

Ireland got him running into space, creating chances and actually being a weapon in the attacking third – as well as being comfortable with the basics of defending.

In Kenny’s first two outings, however, the left back seemed lethargic and uninspired, often dallying on the ball and unable to get a head of steam going forward.

He was more adventurous here and was unlucky to see an effort glance the crossbar just after the hour mark.

Molumby a man for now, and the future

This was Jayson Molumby showing he can back it up. With James McCarthy’s injury problems ruling him out of the Wales and Finland tests, and Alan Browne unavailable due to being a close contact of a Covid-positive teammate, the 21-year-old played a greater role than he would have expected.

He managed just 171 minutes of action for Brighton in the month between the international windows.

But, just like he did against Wales, Molumby was energetic and wanted to inject pace into everything Ireland did.

If he can break into Brighton’s team – or get a loan move to the Championship before Friday – he has to be considered as a serious challenger to McCarthy’s place.

Kenny can adapt, he’s not blinded by stubbornness

One of the reasons why Molumby has been so impressive is that the system suited him. As part of the midfield two in a 4-2-3-1 formation, he wasn’t hindered by having the sole responsibility of protecting the back four.

It had looked as if Kenny would stick with 4-3-3 after using it in his first two games. He switched it up against Slovakia and Wales and, while it didn’t yield victories, the side looked more balanced.

Keeping the ball is no longer a problem

Only one team across the four divisions of the Nations League has a better pass completion rate than Ireland: Spain.

Boasting a rate of 87%, Kenny’s team are level with Portugal and Belgium. With 1,744 attempted and 1,523 successful, the numbers stand up well to scrutiny.

You’d wonder what the rest of Europe would think about us being happy just to complete one of the basics of the game, but for so long it has been neglected and it bodes well as Kenny continues to implement his ideas.

Robinson’s role to play

So often a player’s ability will be exaggerated because of their absence.

Irish football is no stranger to a cause célébre – Andy Reid, Wes Hoolahan and James McClean during his early days spring to mind from recent years – but the loss of Callum Robinson due to him being a Covid-19 close contact would have been felt by the most important person of all: Kenny.

He raved about the West Brom forward’s workrate in pressing from the front against Slovakia, and he was also a valuable asset linking the play with midfield.

Control the controllables

It’s a maxim espoused by any leading coach in all codes, and for the FAI the hope is that they reflect on the debacle involving the absence of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah from the Slovakia play-off with a clear focus.

Yes, it was unlucky that the FAI staff member returned a false positive test, but the simple fact is that the two youngsters were not in their assigned seats and they should have been informed of the protocols in place.

Trouble ahead

Expect the pressure to come on from Europe’s leading clubs when the next international window comes around next month.

With two positive tests in the Ireland camp and four players required to restrict their movements for 14 days as a result, their employers are bound to be unimpressed.

And when you consider even Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while on duty for Portugal, meaning he will earn a couple of million quid from Juventus to isolate away from teammates, you can be sure some grievances will be aired.

A victory is vital

Kenny is in the process of providing a badly needed makeover to this team. The manner in which Ireland conceded the only goal against Finland is evidence of that.

Another manager, perhaps one yet again commentating for Sky Sports (yes, you, Mick McCarthy) would probably drop Darren Randolph for his attempt at passing to Matt Doherty.

The longer it goes without a win the more pressure will come. That’s only natural, especially with one goal in five games, so three points against Bulgaria or Wales next month will give Kenny some much needed breathing space.

The two sides of Aaron Connolly

There was a moment in the 57th minute which summed up where the 20-year-old’s game is at right now.

He showed pace, power and determination to leave Paulus Arajuur for dust on the right wing. He drove into the box and just when some composure was needed to lift his head and look for support, he drilled a low cross that was cut out easily.

Daryl Horgan had held his run into the box and was in acres of space, but Connolly didn’t see him.