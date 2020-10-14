Dara O'Shea handed senior Ireland debut in Helsinki

West Bromwich Albion's Dara O'Shea has been handed his debut by Stephen Kenny for this afternoon's Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki.

Such is the change that Stephen Kenny has had to contend with this week between injuries and Covid-19 issues, that he will be the fourth man to partner Shane Duffy at the heart of defence after John Egan, Kevin Long and Matt Doherty.

The 21-year old Dubliner has been a regular with WBA in the Premier League this season and broke into the first-team at the Hawthorns in the previous campaign when they earned promotion from the Championship.

The rest of a back four that protects Darren Randolph is as was against Wales and Slovakia in recent days while Jayson Molumby and Conor Hourihane will again double up as defensive midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Aaron Connolly comes in on the left-hand side after his Covid-enforced absences in the previous two games with Jeff Hendrick in the middle and Daryl Horgan on the far wing. Sean Maguire has been handed the start up top.

As with O'Shea, neither Horgan nor Maguire were in Kenny's original 25-man this month.

Robbie Brady and Shane Long offer plenty of experience from the bench while Ryan Manning and Jason Knight will also make their senior bows if they are given the nod at some point in the proceedings.

Kick-off in Finland is at 5pm.

Republic of Ireland (v Finland): D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy, D O’Shea, E Stevens; J Molumby, C Hourihane; D Horgan, J Hendrick, A Connolly; S Maguire.

Subs: M Travers, C Kelleher, K Long, S Long, R Brady, J Knight, J Cullen, R Manning, R Curtis, A Idah, C Christie.