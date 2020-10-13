Patrick Hoban’s double deepens Cork City’s relegation prospects

SSE Airtricity League: Cork City 0 Dundalk 2

Patrick Hoban was the Dundalk match-winner as his pair of late goals were the difference for the visitors against Cork City at Turner’s Cross tonight.

Strikes in the 73rd and 75th minute eventually broke down what had been a stiff resistance from the hosts.

Victory lifts the reigning champions from sixth place to third and keeps alive their hopes of finishing second ahead of what will be a pivotal game against Bohemians on Friday night.

For the Rebel Army, there are now just three games remaining as they seek to avoid relegation, with two points separating them from Finn Harps, who now have a game in hand.

Interim City manager Colin Healy can take some positives ahead of Saturday’s clash with Waterford, not least the fact that the team were disciplined for long periods, keeping their shape in a 4-5-1 and then a 5-4-1, but ultimately they were unable to create many chances close to goal, their best opportunities coming with long-range efforts.

Dundalk weren’t at their absolute best, but they did enough when they needed to, with Hoban showing his goalscoring instincts.

First, he was alert when City goalkeeper Liam Bossin – in for Mark McNulty, ruled out with a back strain on his 40th birthday – couldn’t hold a Cameron Dummigan cross from the left, the number 9 finishing from inside the six-yard box.

Two minutes later, Dundalk broke at pace through Seán Gannon on the right and his low cross was perfect to allow Hoban to finish.

Joseph Olowu, right, and Alan Bennett of Cork City in action against Andy Boyle of Dundalk.

As expected, Dundalk had the better of the play in the first half but couldn’t get through the well-organised City ranks. There best efforts were from outside the area, Dummigan curling an early shot wide while Michael Duffy and Seán Murray were off-target with half-volleys. When they did threaten to get in behind twice in quick succession with balls for Duffy, Alan Bennett and then Bossin were able to cut out the danger.

On 37 minutes, Bennett was slightly lucky as he went to cut out a Joseph Oduwa cross and the ball bounced up and hit his arm, but the Lilywhites’ penalty shouts were given little consideration by referee Neil Doyle.

City had their first goal effort in the wake of that as Dylan McGlade found Cian Coleman and he carried the ball forward before unleashing a low long-range effort which Gary Rogers had to stretch to save.

The second half brought much of the same, with City moving to three central defenders as Henry Ochieng played at right wing-back, Dundalk still posing most of the attacking questions. There was another appeal for a spot-kick from the visitors as Joseph Olowu’s challenge on Hoban under a Duffy cross saw the centre-forward go down, but again Doyle waved play on.

In the wake of that, City twice went close – first, Dylan McGlade tested Rogers with a good shot from the left and then Gearóid Morrissey had a low shot from distance which went wide. By and large though, Dundalk continued to exert more of the pressure and, midway through the half, Jake O’Brien did well to clear away a dangerous Dummigan cross.

However, Dummigan’s next delivery led to the goal and Dundalk showed how deadly they could be as Hoban doubled the lead, and effectively sealed the contest, soon after.

City sub Cian Bargary had an effort that wasn’t far away as City sought to find a response, but it was as much as they would be allowed as Dundalk comfortably saw the game out.

CORK CITY: Bossin; Olowu, Bennett, O’Brien, O’Connor; Kargbo (Byrne half-time), Coleman, Ochieng, Morrissey, McGlade (Bargary 74); Dalling.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Boyle, Dummigan; Shields; Oduwa (Colovic 80), Murray (Sloggett 65), McEleney (Flores 80), Duffy (Kelly 88); Hoban (McMillan 88).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).