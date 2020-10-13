Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed.

The 35-year-old is said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with no further positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match against Sweden.

The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade.”

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo had played in both of Portugal’s matches so far during the international break.

Ronaldo started against Spain in Lisbon, coming off late on during the second half of the goalless draw, and then played the whole of the Nations League A3 fixture against France in Saint-Denis on Sunday.

The 35-year-old had scored in each of his Serie A appearances this season, including a brace in the 2-2 draw against Roma on September 27.