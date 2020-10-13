Will Smallbone won't be tempted by England switch

Rising star Will Smallbone has assured Irish fans that he won’t be replicating Declan Rice and Jack Grealish by abandoning the Boys in Green for England.

The midfielder (20) has made quite a splash in his homeland by clocking up 16 appearances in 2020 for Southampton, naturally sparking interest from the English FA.

Smallbone has only ever represented Ireland at international level, declaring at 18 through his Kilkenny-born mother Mary, and will make his U21 debut in today’s Euro qualifier in Italy (4pm, Irish time).

Recent changes in FIFA rules would allow Smallbone to even switch to England after representing Ireland at senior level but the player doesn’t seem to be interested.

His Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford is also confident there will be no defection as Smallbone’s second-generation eligibility copperfastens his ties.

“My mum has loved me playing for Ireland,” explained Smallbone.

“Being from Kilkenny, she's buzzing and very proud that I can wear this Irish shirt.

“I came over to Ireland as a kid pretty much every summer to see my cousins.

“My team-mate from Southampton, Thomas O’Connor, is also from Kilkenny and I met up with his family the last time I came over.”

Asked specifically if he’d be tempted by an approach from England, there was conviction in his retort.

He said: “For me, I’ve always played for Ireland growing up through the age groups and I’d love to go into the senior squad.

“I’ve very much only ever looked forward to playing for Ireland and that’s still the same now.”

Smallbone’s fellow Saints Michael Obafemi should also start in Pisa against an Italian side depleted by the withdrawal of seven players who tested Covid-19 positive in the past week.

“I think we have the players to go out and beat Italy today,” declared Smallbone.

IRELAND (probable): G Bazunu (Rochdale Utd); L O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), C Masterson (QPR), N Collins (Stoke City), D Leahy (Dundalk); W Smallbone (Southampton), C Coventry (West Ham United); Z Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), C Ronan (Grasshopper, Zurich), M Obafemi (Southampton); J Afolabi (Dundee).