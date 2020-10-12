Amid a blizzard of rumours, reports and press releases, Stephen Kenny needs a stroke of luck

It seems it may have been a character by the name of Cardinal Mazarin, a French minister in the mid 17th century, and not Napoleon who suggested that it is better to have a lucky general than a good one.

Whoever it was, the fact stands that we're all at the mercy of chance and Stephen Kenny could clearly do with a win.

That could be on the pitch or off it, but both would be preferable.

Losing a penalty shootout should be enough bad luck to stomach in one international window but the Republic of Ireland manager has had to digest clear cut chances missed in the Euro 2020 play-off loss to Slovakia and here against Wales in Dublin that could have put a very different twist on his first four games in charge of the national team.

Had Conor Hourihane found the net near the end of the 90 minutes in Bratislava there might be a winner-takes-all against Northern Ireland to anticipate. Had Shane Long not launched a free header airborne from eight yards yesterday then Kenny might have the consolation of a first victory today.

That's before we talk about Covid and the manner in which it has infected everything.

The loss of five players originally called up to his squad through injuries before this game, compounded by the knocks suffered yesterday by Kevin Long and Jayson Molumby and James McClean's sending-off, was bad enough but every manager has to absorb such blows.

It's the rabbit punches costing him seven other players to various Covid-related matters across the week that have left the manager on the back foot as he chases a first win with a squad shedding and adding players like a chameleon does its skin.

The Dubliner spoke yesterday of his grave disappointment with the fact that a player had tested positive over the weekend. Another false positive aside, the bubble has been breached and that is a worry.

Given everything, who knows what the team will look like when they face Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday? The timeline of events and the details involved in relation to Covid-19 matters have been illustrated elsewhere on these pages but Kenny badly needs a stroke of good fortune, a calming of these rough seas, even if he has done well to steer the ship through the various storms so far.

“No doubt it has been difficult but it pales into insignificance (compared to) the players themselves,” he said last night. “To get news that you have it yourself, for one player to get that and then the others as close contacts... They are all healthy and feel they could have played today.

“That is difficult for them, the impact of it. It was nearly midnight when we found out (Saturday) night and we had to change a lot of things and it's an early match.

It all had to be sorted out before breakfast and the players' attitude is brilliant. It's a really good group and they showed their professionalism by performing to the level they did.

Sympathy isn't an emotion that will interest or help him but it is impossible not to have some for a manager who already had plenty on his plate given his determination to drag the Irish team into the modern footballing world.

Matchday dawned yesterday with a blizzard of rumours, reports, interviews, and a lengthy FAI press release detailing the latest Covid updates and the Wales game had already been languishing as something of an afterthought for the public after Slovakia.

Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland in action against Wales players, from left, Joe Morrell, Matt Smith and Joe Rodon during the 0-0 draw. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Nations League tie slipped even further into the background with all that and such was the length in the chain of events and the number of different strands to it all that every crumb of information was being parsed for disparities and clues.

FAI interim CEO Gary Owens was on Newstalk before the game when he disagreed with Kenny's assertion that the member of staff who returned what appears to have been a false positive in Bratislava was a “non-essential” member of the travelling party.

"He wasn't taking the free-kicks, do you know what I mean? Everyone is important,” said Kenny when that was put to him. “I treat everyone equally and I've always had that situation. I don't have a hierarchy. The point I made was he wasn't a player. Gary's right, everyone is important, I've no issue with that but...

“It was a situation. Obviously, I can't be breaching and naming the person but the person in question is a great guy.

He works very hard for the Association and he's a good person I have a very good relationship with but I was just making the point at the time (that) he wasn't taking the free-kicks.

There has been an air of exasperation from the manager at times when asked questions about seating plans and support staff and Covid timelines. Who could blame him?

It's not what he signed up for but the bigger imponderable is what the consequences of all these issues will be for the international game in the short term.

Another international window beckons next month but the wisdom of players from numerous clubs/bubbles congregating in one national camp before flying to one or more countries around the continent in the midst of a Covid-19 resurgence is being considered.

Ireland were not the only country caught in these sorts of traps this week.

“I'm in the middle of a camp and it's an interesting question,” said Kenny. “I'm sure everything will be reviewed and I have to think about the answer. It's one to think about.

"Ideally, you want life not to be interrupted and sport and football is very important. You don't want that to be diminished but there are serious challenges and there is a lot of anxiety in the clubs and that is something for everything to consider.”