Shane Duffy: 'Senior stars must guide youngsters on Covid demands'

Shane Duffy says he and the other senior Ireland players must lead by example to avoid any further Covid-19 disruptions among the squad.

Fresh, or rather weary, from 120 minutes of action in Slovakia, culminating in draining penalty shootout defeat, Stephen Kenny and his players suffered further setbacks as the fallout from a positive test for one of the squad members had huge ramifications for the starting XI.

John Egan, Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and Callum O’Dowda were all due to line out against Wales until they were deemed as close contacts to the player who returned a positive result.

“It's quite difficult, people are getting ruled out because they're close contacts, it's very unfortunate,” Duffy lamented.

“I don't know, it's hard because no-one knows what's happening. There's nothing sort of wrong with the players but they're getting ruled out, so it's quite frustrating. But it's the rules and we've got to adapt.

“It's something new every day so it's just about adapting and trying to do our best with what we've got and that's it, really.

Almost every day it's something different, so just keep adapting and this is probably just the year we're in. We've got good medical here, we know we've got the best, so we've got to trust them. That's what we've got to do.

“Listen, it's (Covid-19) all over the world, we can't do anything about it. We've just got to let the medical staff look after it, that's the priority.

“There's so many things that they've put in place for us now. It's a lot different to what it was last year, probably, so you've just got to be careful and do the right things, keep social distancing and all that.

“We've got to do the right things, you've got to try and set standards around the place. We've got a few senior players in here so we'll just try an advise them (the younger ones),” Duffy added, after it was revealed Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly did not sit in their assigned seats on the plane to Slovakia and thus were classed as close contacts to a staff member who returned a positive test on Thursday.

“The doc and all the medical team here are on it, so listen we don't want the same thing happening out in Finland now, so we've got to be really careful.”

Kenny’s plans were in tatters on the morning of the stalemate with Wales, but the Ireland players’ focus wasn’t. And neither was their ability to deliver on some of the manager’s demands. Despite spending the last 10 minutes with 10 men following James McClean’s red card, Ireland shaded the total possession with 467 passes completed out of 558.

It shows the manager's message is getting through, but with no wins in Kenny’s first four games, Duffy is anxious to deliver a positive result against Finland on Wednesday.

Football is a results business and we are here for results and we haven’t got what we wanted, so it’s more frustrating than anything.

“We felt we could have won all four games under the new manager and we haven’t won any, so we have got to be realistic as well and do that side, and most importantly get the results. We’ve got to put it right. It’s easier said than done, but we are trying. It’s not for the lack of trying.

“It is frustrating that we are not putting chances away, but it’s a lot better than getting no chances.

“We are not relying on one chance a game. It’s got to come. I’m just hoping that we get one and if we get a goal early on in a game we could go on and brush teams away with the way we are playing.

“It’s just getting the ball in the back of the net. We’ve got players to do it. Hopefully they stay confident. I believe in them an everyone believes in the attacking players.

I know it’s frustrating but we believe in them and hopefully we can get the goals soon.