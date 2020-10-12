Meeting John O'Shea was surreal for Baggies namesake Dara

A defender named O’Shea blazed a trail for Irish football in the past 20 years, now another is content with the pressure of carrying on the mantle associated with the surname.

As a Manchester United fan in his youth, it was easy for Dara O’Shea to pick the player’s name he wanted on the back of his shirt.

Fast-forward to the present time, Ireland’s latest Premier League defender is getting to work with his hero, John O’Shea.

The experience only lasted five days, such is the current chaotic way of international football.

John, who has bolstered his coaching role at Reading by becoming the Ireland U21 assistant, welcomed the skipper into camp at Enfield last Tuesday.

Preparing for tomorrow’s Euro U21 qualifier in Italy was their common purpose until a Covid crisis in the senior set-up yesterday prompted a call-up for the seniors.

The West Bromwich Albion defender was last night flying back from Pisa to be tested ahead of trekking away with the full squad for Wednesday’s Nations League qualifier in Finland.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be watching the U21s attempt to consolidate top spot in their qualifying group against a side trailing them by three points.

O’Shea will also be eager to see how the new methods of O’Shea — along with boss Jim Crawford — are put into practice.

“It was a bit surreal to be working with John O’Shea in person,” the younger version said of his senior, who won 118 caps for Ireland.

He was the player I looked up as a kid. When pretending to be a player in the playground and out on the pitch, I always said I was John O’Shea.

“I had a little chat with him last season after West Brom played Reading, but it’s been nice to have those chats on a day-to-day basis.

“I could pick his brains with stuff and get some information out of him.

“He took the defenders aside in sessions and he’s feeding us information.

“For us as players and defenders, that’s invaluable. He’s played at the top level, winning five Premier League titles and Champions League at Manchester United.

“John is doing great things as a coach but overall, he’s just a good guy. If any of us can do what he did in the game, we’ll be very lucky.”

O’Shea, at 21, is certainly mapping out a career for himself. After helping the Baggies into the top flight, he’s staved off competition from expensive recruits to keep his place.

Losing O’Shea, as well as midfielder Jason Knight, to the senior ranks will impact the build-up of Crawford and his assistants for tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash. Winger Neil Farrugia also misses out through injury.

Were Ireland to avoid defeat against a depleted Italian side, a six-point return in the final pair of matches next month against Iceland and Luxembourg should clinch a first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

Only the top team is guaranteed to feature at next year’s Euros, jointly hosted by Hungary and Slovenia. Second will seal a play-off.

Italy have lost four players, including their two goalkeepers, after a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

“This group of players don’t fear any team,” said O’Shea.

“Other Irish teams might have celebrated after we drew 0-0 at home to Italy in Tallaght last year but the feeling in our dressing-room was one of devastation.

“I think that says a lot for the group and the culture that Stephen brought into the squad. There is a winning mentality here.

Jim has taken over and that culture remains the same.

Meanwhile, Danny Grant, who has been in blistering form for Bohemians, was last night drafted into the U21 squad.