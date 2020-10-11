Gary Owens insists non playing staff who travelled to Slovakia were essential 

A clear divide has emerged between Stephen Kenny and the FAI after interim chief executive Gary Owens insisted all staff who travelled to Slovakia were essential.

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were both ruled out of Thursday’s Euro play-off penalty shoot-out defeat in Bratislava as they were deemed close contacts of an FAI communications executive who tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier.

The players had left their allocated seats in the charter plane to Bratislava, moving down the rows and closer to the positive case. A repeat test on that person upon his return home determined a negative outcome, leading the FAI to suggest it was a “false positive”.

Speaking on Saturday, an exasperated Kenny said: "Realistically, the person... it was a non-essential football member in terms of a crisis situation that travelled. That is something that we have to live with. To find out on match day, and then a bit of a saga because the possibility existed of an appeal and so forth... It wasn't good preparation on match day because we were having discussions about it and the impact of it rather than the match, but there is nothing we can do about it.”

However, the FAI are sticking with their stance.

That was evident in a statement they released this morning when confirming one player had returned a positive test from Friday’s latest round of testing, ruling himself and four close contacts out of today’s Nations League game against Wales.

Owens, speaking on Newstalk’s Off the Ball, said: “Everyone who was on the plane over has a clear role. Nobody travelled on the plane that didn’t need to be there. The person was required to travel under Uefa protocols so I would disagree with Stephen there. We brought the right people to support the team. The assumption is that everyone who gets on the plane is negative from all the testing. Where people sat on the plane is a red herring. HES guidelines don’t dictate where people sit on the plane. Even if the players had sat in the right seats, they wouldn’t have been 2 metres apart.

“We had 53 people on the flight. To social distance, we would have needed four planes. That would be a huge financial burden on associations. Wales are using the same plane for this match.”

Owens added that the FAI are still holding out of the hope of having Idah and Connolly return to the squad for Wednesday’s Nations League game in Finland.