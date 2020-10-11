Shane Long gets first Ireland start in two years as Stephen Kenny makes four changes

All four changes have been enforced through injury or contacts to Covid-19 cases
Shane Long during a Republic of Ireland training session at Abbotstown yesterday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 12:58
Stephen Barry

Stephen Kenny has made four enforced changes to his Republic of Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League this afternoon.

Shane Long makes his first Ireland start in almost exactly two years, with David McGoldrick out through injury, and Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly, and Callum Robinson ruled out as close contacts of Covid-19 cases.

Brady replaces Robinson on the flank, while Waterford-native Jayson Molumby takes the place of James McCarthy who is also ruled out through injury.

The final change sees Kevin Long join Shane Duffy at centre-back, with John Egan a close contact of a Covid-19 case among the Ireland squad.

With Alan Browne and Callum O'Dowda also ruled out for the same reason, Kenny has only seven subs to call on.

They include goalkeepers Mark Travers and Caoimhin Kelleher, Cyrus Christie, Jack Byrne, Josh Cullen, Daryl Horgan, and Sean Maguire.

