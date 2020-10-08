Euro wrap: Northern Ireland to face Slovakia for place at finals

The North came through 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout.
Northern Ireland players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the UEFA Euro 2020 Play-Off semi final match at Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo. Picture: Nedim Grabovica/PA Wire.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 23:27
Chris Hatherall

Northern Ireland will play Slovakia for a place in Euro 2020 after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their European Championship play-off semi-final in Sarajevo.

Rade Krunic put Bosnia-Herzegovina ahead but Niall McGinn equalised for the North.

Scotland came through against Israel on penalties after a scoreless draw. They will face Serbia, who saw off Norway 2-1 after extra-time.

Hungary, Iceland, North Macedonia and Georgia were the first four teams to advance to the Euro 2020 playoff finals on Thursday after beating their respective opponents to earn a shot at reaching next year’s tournament.

Goals from Willi Orban, Zsolt Kalmar and Nemanja Nikolic gave the Hungarians a 3-1 win in Bulgaria while Iceland edged visitors Romania 2-1 with a Gylfi Sigurdsson double.

North Macedonia overcame Balkan neighbours Kosovo 2-1 as they aim to qualify for their first major tournament as an independent nation, while Georgia beat Belarus 1-0, courtesy of an early Tornike Okriashvili penalty. Georgia will welcome North Macedonia in their playoff final.

Meanwhile, Wales suffered a deflating 3-0 friendly defeat against England at Wembley and also lost key striker Kieffer Moore to injury just days before they are due to arrive in Dublin for their Nations League tie against the Republic.

Ryan Giggs’ side have been building momentum but saw their defence torn to pieces by a makeshift England side with only 54 caps between them.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, already the top scorer in Europe with nine goals so far this season, made it 10 as he scored on his England debut in the first half before Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Conor Coady and Southampton’s Danny Ings added two more after the break.

The nature of the goals should provide some encouragement for Republic manager Stephen Kenny as his side return from Slovakia.

In the first England international in front of no fans at Wembley in 94 years, Wales started brighter before, against the run of play, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish produced a piece of magic on the right to send over a perfect cross for Calvert-Lewin to power home from close range, with Welsh defenders nowhere near him in the 26th minute.

Stand-in skipper Kieran Trippier crossed superbly for Wolves defender Conor Coady to score on his full debut.

England’s third was an overhead kick from Ings with nobody near him in the six-yard box.

