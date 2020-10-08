Penalty pain but hope for the future for Stephen Kenny and Ireland

A night that ended so painfully on penalties also provided so much hope for the future.

This shootout defeat was, in the most brutally simplistic terms, an absolute sickener.

The Republic of Ireland will take no part in Euro 2020 but if Stephen Kenny is able to build on this performance, playing a part at such grand occasions could become far more commonplace.

Shortcomings in the final third have proved fatal. But for once, everything else about this team actually seemed to work.

Alan Browne and Matt Doherty will relive their missed penalties long into retirement and that anguish will only pass with time.

Asking for total control in any game may be too much for Kenny’s team but there were signs that finally they might at least be capable of delivering sporadic bursts to provide confidence for the future.

Mixed with defensive aggression and patience in possession, all that was missing was the crucial final element to knit it all together perfectly: ruthlessness in the box.

Perhaps if Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, two promising attacking prospects, didn’t have to withdraw from the matchday squad the outcome could have been different.

The pair were deemed to be close contacts of a third member of the backroom team who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Slovakia.

Kenny revealed afterwards that the FAI appealed the ruling to withdraw Connolly and Idah because they were between 1.7 and 1.9 metres away from the staff member, as opposed to the required social distance of two metres.

There were four moments – one in the first half, two in the second half and one on the stroke of half time in extra-time - which stood out long before the shootout.

All should have resulted in goals, the third of which with just five minutes of normal time remaining would have been absolutely sublime.

That none of those chances in normal time rustled in the back of the net is the reason this Euro 2020 play-off was settled from the spot.

Kenny is a man who loves his music and when he was in charge of Dundalk he would visit his local venue The Spirit Store as often as he could to get a fix of a live gig.

On matchdays, when the Lilywhites were at home, he would throw on Arctic Monkeys in his car and revel in what he described as ‘the chaos’ of some of their tunes.

The Dubliner likes his players to have an edge but he also demands them to be able to control the ball, that their movements on the pitch are fluid and in tune with their teammates, part of a structure and plan to disrupt their opponents’ shape and, if at all possible, bamboozle them with the speed and accuracy at which it is done.

The clearest visual representations of what Kenny is trying to achieve was evidenced between the 35th and 36th minutes in the first half, in the 70th minute and then, finally with 85 minutes on the clock when Conor Hourihane had an effort from six yards cleared off the line.

It would have been a dramatic way to win this do or die tie but it would not have been a late raid or smash and grab.

Shane Duffy stepped out from the back, picked a 30-yard pass into the feet of David McGoldrick, who had dropped into space in the middle of the Slovakian half.

The forward showed all his class with a lovely swivel, following that up with a dummy that made centre back Denis Vavro look more like Bobby Davro, sending him towards the Bratislava outskirts before a delicate through ball for Callum Robinson sent him through on goal.

He was forced wide by goalkeeper Marek Rodak, though, yet still maintained the composure of the move to feed the supporting Browne. The former Ringmahon Rangers playmaker saw Bandon’s Hourihane free in the centre of the goal.

Juraj Kucka had retreated to the line to keep the effort from going in and it meant the night creeped beyond 90 minutes.

It was a move that not only went some way to dispelling the notion that Duffy is not capable of delivering quality passes into the feet of his teammates, but it showed that even on away soil and in the dying embers of a testing night, this group of Ireland players are capable of keeping calm and stringing a move together that was more coherent than a hoof and header.

They had illustrated as such with two passages of play earlier in the evening.

For the first, precisely 61 seconds and 17 passes were needed before Doherty delivered a dangerous cross to the back post where Hourihane took a touch to tee up James McClean for a shot from 10 yards.

The veteran winger, on the night of his 74th cap and with 10 goals to his name already, sliced wildly at the opportunity. His effort was destined to trickle harmlessly wide before Slovak centre back Martin Valjent got his body in the way to deflect for a corner.

Patient

But it was the patient, probing play in the build up that left you buoyed. Robinson started it off by showing determination to chase back and nip in from behind to win the ball. Jeff Hendrick, Matt Doherty, McClean, James McCarthy and McGoldrick were all involved at various stages of probing as the Slovaks stuttered.

In Marek Hamsik, though, they have a supreme talent capable of dictating play with his own ability. His awareness of space, pressure and weight of pass required for every opportunity was brilliant to see.

He created Slovakia’s best chance with 15 minutes of normal time remaining with a deft pass for substitute Lukas Haraslin. He took his time with the finish and that allowed Duffy cover on the line for a fine block.

Five minutes earlier and Ireland could have been in the lead. Again McGoldrick and Stevens were instrumental, combining to give Browne a clear sight of goal.

His attempt from 12 yards was a nice height at the near post and easily parried. Then, with 105 minutes on the clock, three of Ireland’s subs combined again.

Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda linked down the left, the latter crossing to the near post where Browne got across his marker only to prod his attempt off that corner of the woodwork.

It was a night that needed penalties to finally settle things. That was certainly out of Kenny’s control.

Hopefully what comes next isn’t.