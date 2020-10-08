Colin Healy can rally Cork City players for survival fight, Liam Kearney says

Colin Healy’s former Cork City team-mate and coaching colleague Liam Kearney believes that his leadership can be a vital asset in the Rebel Army’s battle against relegation from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Tomorrow, (5.45pm), the Rebel Army – bottom of the table, two points behind Finn Harps – travel to Dalymount Park to face second-placed Bohemians, with Healy having been placed in charge for the remaining five games after Wednesday night’s departure of Neale Fenn.

Kearney – currently a coach under John Caulfield at Galway United – played alongside Healy in two different spells at Turner’s Cross and also worked with him when he was in charge of the club’s U17 team while Healy ran the academy and the U19 side. He expects a positive impact on the City team.

“The thing with Colin is that he demands standards,” Kearney said.

“When he played and with anything he did, he wouldn’t be a huge shouter but everyone knew the intensity he brought from his own way of training so that brought on the whole group.

“Even his coaching style, he has a great way with people. I think the days of shouting and roaring at players are gone and you have to give good information and talk to people in the right manner and I think Colin has a great way with the lads.

I’ve seen him coaching underage and he was a great fella to learn from in terms of his coaching style. He’s a Cork City legend but he’s also a fantastic coach and he has worked with a lot of the players, as has Richie Holland.

“It’s a case of everyone getting behind them. I know there has been a lot of drama in the club, but they just have to push on now and try to keep the club up.”

Time is tight for Healy, who will have Richard Holland – his current U19 assistant – and U15 manager David Moore as his coaches. After Friday, City host Dundalk next Tuesday with Waterford visiting Turner’s Cross next Friday.

“You’re just hoping for a good reaction,” Kearney said, “and I’ve no doubt that the players will have a positive response to the guys coming in.

“Obviously, a lot of them would have worked with Colin but those who haven’t would be aware of Colin’s career as a player. That alone would demand respect.

“Something had to change. Obviously, the lads [Fenn and Gamble] worked as hard as they could but it just wasn’t happening near the end.

“Colin will come in and he’ll have his own style and structure. It won’t be for lack of effort or him putting his stamp on things that they don’t stay up.”

Apart from the suspended Cian Coleman, Healy will have a full squad to choose from. He knows a tough task awaits but he is looking forward to the challenge.

“The first day of training was good,” he said.

“There was a great atmosphere. The players enjoyed it, the coaches enjoyed it and I enjoyed it. Everyone trained, which was great. It gives me a selection headache, which is always a good thing.

“Dalymount is a tough place to go - I’ve been there as a player, I’ve been there as a coach, it’s always difficult. Bohs are a very good side, they’re very well set up - they’re compact, they’re organised and they’ve got very good players. It’s going to be a tough task, but then again, we’ve got some very good players here, so we’ll be ready for it.”